Jan 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Hats litter the ice as Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) skates towards the bench with center Patrice Bergeron (37), left wing Brad Marchand (63), center Charlie Coyle (13) and defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) after scoring his third goal of the game as Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) passes by during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins (20-12-2) host the Nashville Predators (24-12-2) at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on January 15, 2022, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Bruins rank eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Predators are first in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Boston vs. Nashville

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: TD Garden

Betting Information for Boston vs. Nashville

Favorite Spread Total Bruins -1.5 5.5

Boston and Nashville Stats

On average, the Bruins score 3.0 goals in a game (14th in league), and the Predators allow 2.7 (ninth).

The Predators score 3.1 goals per game (117 in 38 games), and the Bruins give up 2.6 (90 in 34).

In terms of goal differential, Boston is +12 on the season (12th in league).

Nashville is 12th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +15.

The Bruins have scored 24 power-play goals (successful on 23.1% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties).

The Predators have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 27.0% of opportunities), and the Bruins have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.9% of penalties).

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi has scored 12 goals (0.3 per game) and collected 26 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Nashville offense with 38 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 3.6 shots per game, shooting 9.2%.

Matt Duchene has helped lead the offense for Nashville this season with 17 goals and 17 assists.

Mikael Granlund is a crucial player on offense for Nashville with five goals and 28 assists.

Juuse Saros has allowed 70 goals (2.3 goals against average) and amassed 887 saves with a .927 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Filip Forsberg: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols)

Boston Impact Players

Brad Marchand is Boston's top contributor with 40 points. He has 19 goals and 21 assists this season.

David Pastrnak has 30 points (0.9 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 14 assists.

Patrice Bergeron's 28 points this season have come via 11 goals and 17 assists.

In 17 games, Linus Ullmark has conceded 42 goals (2.5 goals against average) and has racked up 475 saves.

Bruins Injuries: Trent Frederic: Day To Day (Upper Body), Derek Forbort: Out (Health Protocols), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Nick Foligno: Day To Day (Lower Body), Matt Grzelcyk: Out (Health Protocols), Connor Clifton: Out (Health Protocols), John Moore: Day To Day (Upper Body)

