Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday's NHL schedule will see the Nashville Predators (24-11-2) square off against the Buffalo Sabres (10-19-6), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators are first (with 50 points) in the Western Conference and the Sabres are 14th (26 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Nashville vs. Buffalo

Betting Information for Nashville vs. Buffalo

Predators vs Sabres Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Predators

-1.5

6

Nashville and Buffalo Stats

  • The Predators are 12th in the NHL in scoring (3.1 goals per game), and the Sabres are 27th on defense (3.5 against).
  • The Sabres are 26th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Predators are sixth in goals allowed (2.6).
  • Nashville is +18 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the league.
  • Buffalo is 28th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -34.
  • The Predators have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 27.0% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.1% of penalties).
  • The Predators have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.5% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 20.0% of opportunities).

Nashville Impact Players

  • Roman Josi is Nashville's top contributor with 37 points. He has 12 goals and 25 assists this season.
  • Mikael Granlund has 33 points (0.9 per game), scoring five goals and adding 28 assists.
  • Matt Duchene's 33 points this season have come via 16 goals and 17 assists.
  • Juuse Saros has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .928 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Filip Forsberg: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols)

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson is one of the top offensive options for Buffalo with 23 points (0.7 per game), with 12 goals and 11 assists in 34 games (playing 17:34 per game).
  • Rasmus Dahlin is one of the impact players on offense for Buffalo with 22 total points (0.6 per game), with six goals and 16 assists in 35 games.
  • Kyle Okposo is a key contributor on offense for Buffalo with seven goals and 14 assists.
  • Dustin Tokarski has allowed 42 goals (3.0 goals against average) and amassed 391 saves with a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league).
  • Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has recorded 254 total saves with a .917 save percentage, allowing 23 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Sabres Injuries: Peyton Krebs: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Tage Thompson: Out (Health Protocols), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Buffalo Sabres at Nashville Predators

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)


