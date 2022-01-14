Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Thursday's NHL schedule will see the Nashville Predators (24-11-2) square off against the Buffalo Sabres (10-19-6), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators are first (with 50 points) in the Western Conference and the Sabres are 14th (26 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Nashville vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Nashville vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Predators
-1.5
6
Nashville and Buffalo Stats
- The Predators are 12th in the NHL in scoring (3.1 goals per game), and the Sabres are 27th on defense (3.5 against).
- The Sabres are 26th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Predators are sixth in goals allowed (2.6).
- Nashville is +18 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the league.
- Buffalo is 28th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -34.
- The Predators have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 27.0% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.1% of penalties).
- The Predators have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.5% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 20.0% of opportunities).
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi is Nashville's top contributor with 37 points. He has 12 goals and 25 assists this season.
- Mikael Granlund has 33 points (0.9 per game), scoring five goals and adding 28 assists.
- Matt Duchene's 33 points this season have come via 16 goals and 17 assists.
- Juuse Saros has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .928 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).
Predators Injuries: Filip Forsberg: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson is one of the top offensive options for Buffalo with 23 points (0.7 per game), with 12 goals and 11 assists in 34 games (playing 17:34 per game).
- Rasmus Dahlin is one of the impact players on offense for Buffalo with 22 total points (0.6 per game), with six goals and 16 assists in 35 games.
- Kyle Okposo is a key contributor on offense for Buffalo with seven goals and 14 assists.
- Dustin Tokarski has allowed 42 goals (3.0 goals against average) and amassed 391 saves with a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league).
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has recorded 254 total saves with a .917 save percentage, allowing 23 goals (2.6 goals against average).
Sabres Injuries: Peyton Krebs: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Tage Thompson: Out (Health Protocols), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body)
Regional restrictions apply.