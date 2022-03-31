Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10) and the Nashville Predators (39-24-4) meet in Buffalo, New York on April 1, 2022 at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference and the Predators are fourth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Nashville

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Nashville

Sabres vs Predators Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Sabres

-

Buffalo and Nashville Stats

  • The Sabres are 25th in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Predators are 13th on defense (2.9 against).
  • The Predators are scoring 3.3 goals per game (11th in league), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (26th).
  • Buffalo is 26th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -54.
  • Nashville is 10th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +26.
  • On the power play, the Sabres have scored 35 goals (on 19.6% of opportunities, 20th in NHL), and short-handed the Predators have conceded 47 (killing off 79.7% of penalties, 16th in league).
  • The Predators have scored 50 power-play goals (on 24.2% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Sabres have conceded 43 (killing off 75.0% of penalties, 27th in league).

Nashville Impact Players

  • Roman Josi has scored 18 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 63 assists (1.0 per game), fueling the Nashville offense with 81 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 3.6 shots per game, shooting 7.8%.
  • Matt Duchene has helped lead the offense for Nashville this season with 35 goals and 33 assists.
  • Filip Forsberg has posted 37 goals on the season, chipping in 29 assists.
  • Juuse Saros has 1638 saves while giving up 141 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Dante Fabbro: Out (Upper-body), Mark Borowiecki: Out (Upper Body)

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson has been a top contributor on Buffalo this season, with 51 points in 64 games.
  • Jeff Skinner is another of Buffalo's offensive options, contributing 47 points (27 goals, 20 assists) to the team.
  • Rasmus Dahlin has scored nine goals and added 34 assists through 66 games for Buffalo.
  • In 23 games, Craig Anderson has conceded 69 goals (3.13 goals against average) and has racked up 626 saves.

Sabres Injuries: Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Nashville Predators at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 25, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) looks for the puck during the second period against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal scored by center Nazem Kadri (91) in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) drives beside Cleveland Cavaliers center Moses Brown (6) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy