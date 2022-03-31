Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10) and the Nashville Predators (39-24-4) meet in Buffalo, New York on April 1, 2022 at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference and the Predators are fourth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Nashville

Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022

Friday, April 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Nashville

Buffalo and Nashville Stats

The Sabres are 25th in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Predators are 13th on defense (2.9 against).

The Predators are scoring 3.3 goals per game (11th in league), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (26th).

Buffalo is 26th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -54.

Nashville is 10th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +26.

On the power play, the Sabres have scored 35 goals (on 19.6% of opportunities, 20th in NHL), and short-handed the Predators have conceded 47 (killing off 79.7% of penalties, 16th in league).

The Predators have scored 50 power-play goals (on 24.2% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Sabres have conceded 43 (killing off 75.0% of penalties, 27th in league).

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi has scored 18 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 63 assists (1.0 per game), fueling the Nashville offense with 81 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 3.6 shots per game, shooting 7.8%.

Matt Duchene has helped lead the offense for Nashville this season with 35 goals and 33 assists.

Filip Forsberg has posted 37 goals on the season, chipping in 29 assists.

Juuse Saros has 1638 saves while giving up 141 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Dante Fabbro: Out (Upper-body), Mark Borowiecki: Out (Upper Body)

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson has been a top contributor on Buffalo this season, with 51 points in 64 games.

Jeff Skinner is another of Buffalo's offensive options, contributing 47 points (27 goals, 20 assists) to the team.

Rasmus Dahlin has scored nine goals and added 34 assists through 66 games for Buffalo.

In 23 games, Craig Anderson has conceded 69 goals (3.13 goals against average) and has racked up 626 saves.

Sabres Injuries: Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

