How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-2) host the Nashville Predators (18-10-1) during Friday's NHL action, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference (24 points), and the Predators are third in the Western Conference (37 points).
How to Watch Chicago vs. Nashville
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
Betting Information for Chicago vs. Nashville
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blackhawks
-1.5
5.5
Chicago and Nashville Stats
- The Blackhawks are 29th in the league in goals scored per game (2.3), and the Predators are 11th in goals allowed (2.7).
- On average, the Predators score 2.9 goals in a game (16th in league), and the Blackhawks allow 3.2 (22nd).
- Chicago is -26 overall in goal differential this season, 30th in the NHL.
- Nashville's goal differential is +8 on the season (13th in the league).
- The Blackhawks have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 19.3% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.3% of penalties).
- The Predators have scored 20 power-play goals (seventh in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 16 while short-handed (21st in penalty-kill percentage).
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi has collected 10 goals and 18 assists in 29 games for Nashville, good for 28 points.
- Mikael Granlund is one of the impact players on offense for Nashville with 27 total points (1.0 per game), with five goals and 22 assists in 28 games.
- Matt Duchene has 25 points so far, including 13 goals and 12 assists.
- Juuse Saros has played 23 games this season, conceding 50 goals (2.2 per game) with 619 saves (26.9 per game) and a .925 save percentage (11th in the league).
Predators Injuries: Mikael Granlund: Out (COVID-19), Michael McCarron: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Johansen: Out (COVID-19 protocol), Matt Luff: Out (COVID-19), Ben Harpur: Out (COVID-19), Matt Duchene: Day To Day (Upper Body), Phillip Tomasino: Out (COVID-19)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane is Chicago's leading contributor with 24 points. He has seven goals and 17 assists this season.
- Seth Jones has racked up 23 points (0.8 per game), scoring three goals and adding 20 assists.
- Alex DeBrincat's 22 points this season have come via 16 goals and six assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 52 goals (2.7 per game) and racked up 547 saves (28.8 per game).
- Kevin Lankinen has conceded 33 goals (3.3 per game) and recorded 247 saves (24.7 per game) with an .882 save percentage (46th in the league).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Undisclosed), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Henrik Borgstrom: Out (Illness)
