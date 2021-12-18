Dec 11, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) skates with the puck during the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-2) host the Nashville Predators (18-10-1) during Friday's NHL action, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference (24 points), and the Predators are third in the Western Conference (37 points).

How to Watch Chicago vs. Nashville

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Nashville

Favorite Spread Total Blackhawks -1.5 5.5

Chicago and Nashville Stats

The Blackhawks are 29th in the league in goals scored per game (2.3), and the Predators are 11th in goals allowed (2.7).

On average, the Predators score 2.9 goals in a game (16th in league), and the Blackhawks allow 3.2 (22nd).

Chicago is -26 overall in goal differential this season, 30th in the NHL.

Nashville's goal differential is +8 on the season (13th in the league).

The Blackhawks have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 19.3% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.3% of penalties).

The Predators have scored 20 power-play goals (seventh in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 16 while short-handed (21st in penalty-kill percentage).

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi has collected 10 goals and 18 assists in 29 games for Nashville, good for 28 points.

Mikael Granlund is one of the impact players on offense for Nashville with 27 total points (1.0 per game), with five goals and 22 assists in 28 games.

Matt Duchene has 25 points so far, including 13 goals and 12 assists.

Juuse Saros has played 23 games this season, conceding 50 goals (2.2 per game) with 619 saves (26.9 per game) and a .925 save percentage (11th in the league).

Predators Injuries: Mikael Granlund: Out (COVID-19), Michael McCarron: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Johansen: Out (COVID-19 protocol), Matt Luff: Out (COVID-19), Ben Harpur: Out (COVID-19), Matt Duchene: Day To Day (Upper Body), Phillip Tomasino: Out (COVID-19)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane is Chicago's leading contributor with 24 points. He has seven goals and 17 assists this season.

Seth Jones has racked up 23 points (0.8 per game), scoring three goals and adding 20 assists.

Alex DeBrincat's 22 points this season have come via 16 goals and six assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 52 goals (2.7 per game) and racked up 547 saves (28.8 per game).

Kevin Lankinen has conceded 33 goals (3.3 per game) and recorded 247 saves (24.7 per game) with an .882 save percentage (46th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Undisclosed), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Henrik Borgstrom: Out (Illness)

