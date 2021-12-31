Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Saturday features the Nashville Predators (19-11-1) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-4) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Predators rank fifth with 39 points and the Blackhawks are 14th with 26 points in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Nashville vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Betting Information for Nashville vs. Chicago
Nashville and Chicago Stats
- On average, the Predators post 2.9 goals in a game (16th in NHL), and the Blackhawks give up 3.2 (23rd).
- The Blackhawks score 2.3 goals per game (29th in league), and the Predators concede 2.7 (ninth).
- Nashville is 14th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +7.
- Chicago has a -28 goal differential on the season, 30th in the NHL.
- The Predators have scored 22 power-play goals (seventh in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 21 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Predators have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.6% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 18.8% of opportunities).
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi is one of Nashville's top contributors (29 total points), having registered 10 goals and 19 assists.
- Mikael Granlund is another of Nashville's most productive contributors through 30 games, with five goals and 23 assists.
- Matt Duchene has scored 13 goals and added 12 assists through 28 games for Nashville.
- Juuse Saros has given up 2.2 goals per game this season and is racking up 26.7 saves per contest. His .923 save percentage is ninth-best in the league.
Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Roman Josi: Out (Health Protocols), Colton Sissons: Out (Health Protocols)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane has totaled seven goals and 18 assists in 26 games for Chicago, good for 25 points.
- Seth Jones has racked up 23 points this season, with three goals and 20 assists.
- Alex DeBrincat's 17 goals and six assists add up to 23 points this season.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 55 goals (2.8 per game) and collected 575 saves (28.8 per game) with a .913 save percentage (22nd in the league).
- Kevin Lankinen has recorded 282 total saves (25.6 per game) with an .884 save percentage, allowing 37 goals (3.4 per game).
Blackhawks Injuries: Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed)
How To Watch
