Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

NHL action on Saturday features the Nashville Predators (19-11-1) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-4) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Predators rank fifth with 39 points and the Blackhawks are 14th with 26 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Nashville vs. Chicago

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Betting Information for Nashville vs. Chicago

Nashville and Chicago Stats

On average, the Predators post 2.9 goals in a game (16th in NHL), and the Blackhawks give up 3.2 (23rd).

The Blackhawks score 2.3 goals per game (29th in league), and the Predators concede 2.7 (ninth).

Nashville is 14th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +7.

Chicago has a -28 goal differential on the season, 30th in the NHL.

The Predators have scored 22 power-play goals (seventh in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 21 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Predators have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.6% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 18.8% of opportunities).

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi is one of Nashville's top contributors (29 total points), having registered 10 goals and 19 assists.

Mikael Granlund is another of Nashville's most productive contributors through 30 games, with five goals and 23 assists.

Matt Duchene has scored 13 goals and added 12 assists through 28 games for Nashville.

Juuse Saros has given up 2.2 goals per game this season and is racking up 26.7 saves per contest. His .923 save percentage is ninth-best in the league.

Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Roman Josi: Out (Health Protocols), Colton Sissons: Out (Health Protocols)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has totaled seven goals and 18 assists in 26 games for Chicago, good for 25 points.

Seth Jones has racked up 23 points this season, with three goals and 20 assists.

Alex DeBrincat's 17 goals and six assists add up to 23 points this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 55 goals (2.8 per game) and collected 575 saves (28.8 per game) with a .913 save percentage (22nd in the league).

Kevin Lankinen has recorded 282 total saves (25.6 per game) with an .884 save percentage, allowing 37 goals (3.4 per game).

Blackhawks Injuries: Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed)

