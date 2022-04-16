Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Saturday features the Nashville Predators (42-27-5) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (25-38-11) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 12:30 PM ET. The Predators are sixth (with 89 points) and the Blackhawks 14th (61 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Nashville vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Head-to-head results for Nashville vs. Chicago
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
1/1/2022
Predators
Blackhawks
6-1 NAS
12/17/2021
Blackhawks
Predators
3-2 (F/OT) NAS
11/7/2021
Blackhawks
Predators
2-1 (F/OT) CHI
Nashville and Chicago Stats
- The Predators are 14th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Blackhawks are 25th in goals conceded (3.5).
- On average, the Blackhawks put up 2.6 goals in a game (27th in NHL), and the Predators allow 2.9 (11th).
- Nashville is +23 overall in terms of goals this season, 12th in the NHL.
- Chicago is -68 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.
- The Predators have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 23.8% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties).
- The Predators have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.8% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 20.8% of opportunities).
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi is one of Nashville's top contributors (87 total points), having collected 19 goals and 68 assists.
- Matt Duchene is another of Nashville's most productive contributors through 70 games, with 38 goals and 37 assists.
- Filip Forsberg's season total of 72 points has come from 38 goals and 34 assists.
- Juuse Saros has allowed 155 goals (2.53 goals against average) and racked up 1817 saves.
Predators Injuries: Michael McCarron: Out (Upper Body), Matt Luff: Day To Day (Illness)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane's 24 goals and 61 assists in 70 games for Chicago add up to 85 total points on the season.
- Alex DeBrincat is one of the top contributors for Chicago with 70 total points (0.9 per game), with 39 goals and 31 assists in 74 games.
- Chicago's Seth Jones is among the top offensive players on the team with 49 total points (five goals and 44 assists).
- Kevin Lankinen has an .887 save percentage (52nd in the league), with 689 total saves, conceding 88 goals (3.7 goals against average).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
16
2022
Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)