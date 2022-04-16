Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Apr 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Saturday features the Nashville Predators (42-27-5) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (25-38-11) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 12:30 PM ET. The Predators are sixth (with 89 points) and the Blackhawks 14th (61 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Nashville vs. Chicago

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Head-to-head results for Nashville vs. Chicago

Date Home Away Result 1/1/2022 Predators Blackhawks 6-1 NAS 12/17/2021 Blackhawks Predators 3-2 (F/OT) NAS 11/7/2021 Blackhawks Predators 2-1 (F/OT) CHI

Nashville and Chicago Stats

The Predators are 14th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Blackhawks are 25th in goals conceded (3.5).

On average, the Blackhawks put up 2.6 goals in a game (27th in NHL), and the Predators allow 2.9 (11th).

Nashville is +23 overall in terms of goals this season, 12th in the NHL.

Chicago is -68 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.

The Predators have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 23.8% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties).

The Predators have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.8% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 20.8% of opportunities).

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi is one of Nashville's top contributors (87 total points), having collected 19 goals and 68 assists.

Matt Duchene is another of Nashville's most productive contributors through 70 games, with 38 goals and 37 assists.

Filip Forsberg's season total of 72 points has come from 38 goals and 34 assists.

Juuse Saros has allowed 155 goals (2.53 goals against average) and racked up 1817 saves.

Predators Injuries: Michael McCarron: Out (Upper Body), Matt Luff: Day To Day (Illness)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane's 24 goals and 61 assists in 70 games for Chicago add up to 85 total points on the season.

Alex DeBrincat is one of the top contributors for Chicago with 70 total points (0.9 per game), with 39 goals and 31 assists in 74 games.

Chicago's Seth Jones is among the top offensive players on the team with 49 total points (five goals and 44 assists).

Kevin Lankinen has an .887 save percentage (52nd in the league), with 689 total saves, conceding 88 goals (3.7 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

