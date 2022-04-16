Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Saturday features the Nashville Predators (42-27-5) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (25-38-11) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 12:30 PM ET. The Predators are sixth (with 89 points) and the Blackhawks 14th (61 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Nashville vs. Chicago

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Bridgestone Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Nashville vs. Chicago

DateHomeAwayResult

1/1/2022

Predators

Blackhawks

6-1 NAS

12/17/2021

Blackhawks

Predators

3-2 (F/OT) NAS

11/7/2021

Blackhawks

Predators

2-1 (F/OT) CHI

Nashville and Chicago Stats

  • The Predators are 14th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Blackhawks are 25th in goals conceded (3.5).
  • On average, the Blackhawks put up 2.6 goals in a game (27th in NHL), and the Predators allow 2.9 (11th).
  • Nashville is +23 overall in terms of goals this season, 12th in the NHL.
  • Chicago is -68 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.
  • The Predators have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 23.8% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties).
  • The Predators have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.8% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 20.8% of opportunities).

Nashville Impact Players

  • Roman Josi is one of Nashville's top contributors (87 total points), having collected 19 goals and 68 assists.
  • Matt Duchene is another of Nashville's most productive contributors through 70 games, with 38 goals and 37 assists.
  • Filip Forsberg's season total of 72 points has come from 38 goals and 34 assists.
  • Juuse Saros has allowed 155 goals (2.53 goals against average) and racked up 1817 saves.

Predators Injuries: Michael McCarron: Out (Upper Body), Matt Luff: Day To Day (Illness)

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane's 24 goals and 61 assists in 70 games for Chicago add up to 85 total points on the season.
  • Alex DeBrincat is one of the top contributors for Chicago with 70 total points (0.9 per game), with 39 goals and 31 assists in 74 games.
  • Chicago's Seth Jones is among the top offensive players on the team with 49 total points (five goals and 44 assists).
  • Kevin Lankinen has an .887 save percentage (52nd in the league), with 689 total saves, conceding 88 goals (3.7 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

