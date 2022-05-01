How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) and Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) battle for controls of the puck in the second period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Tuesday NHL schedule features the Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7) hosting the Nashville Predators (45-30-7) at Ball Arena, starting at 9:30 PM ET. The Avalanche sit in first place in the Western Conference with 119 points and the Predators rank eighth in the Western Conference with 97 points.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Nashville

Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena

Colorado and Nashville Stats

The Avalanche are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Predators are 17th in goals allowed (3.0).

The Predators are scoring 3.2 goals per game (12th in league), and the Avalanche are conceding 2.8 (ninth).

In terms of goal differential, Colorado is +76 on the season (third in NHL).

Nashville is +12 overall in terms of goals this season, 16th in the NHL.

The Predators have conceded 59 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.2% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (successful on 24.1% of opportunities).

The Predators have scored 63 power-play goals (on 24.4% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 48 (killing off 79.7% of penalties, 15th in league).

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi's 96 points are important for Nashville. He has put up 23 goals and 73 assists in 80 games.

Matt Duchene is a leading scorer for Nashville with 86 total points this season. He has scored 43 goals and added 43 assists in 78 games.

Filip Forsberg has earned 42 goals on the season, adding 42 assists.

Juuse Saros has a .918 save percentage (eighth-best in the league). He has 1934 saves, and has conceded 173 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Predators Injuries: Jeremy Lauzon: Out (Undisclosed)

Colorado Impact Players

Mikko Rantanen is Colorado's leading contributor with 92 points. He has 36 goals and 56 assists this season.

Nathan MacKinnon has 88 points (1.4 per game), scoring 32 goals and adding 56 assists.

Nazem Kadri's 87 points this season have come via 28 goals and 59 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .921 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist)

Avalanche Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/26/2022 Blues W 5-3 Home -172 4/28/2022 Predators L 5-4 Home -305 4/29/2022 Wild L 4-1 Away +113 5/3/2022 Predators - Home -314 5/5/2022 Predators - Home - 5/7/2022 Predators - Away - 5/9/2022 Predators - Away -

Predators Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/26/2022 Flames L 5-4 Home +118 4/28/2022 Avalanche W 5-4 Away +242 4/29/2022 Coyotes L 5-4 Away -236 5/3/2022 Avalanche - Away +248 5/5/2022 Avalanche - Away - 5/7/2022 Avalanche - Home - 5/9/2022 Avalanche - Home -

