Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates after a win against the Nashville Predators in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Nashville Predators host Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Colorado Avalanche, with the Avalanche up 3-0. Watch the game on Monday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Avalanche are first and the Predators eighth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Nashville vs. Colorado

Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022

Monday, May 9, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Head-to-head results for Colorado vs. Nashville

Date Home Away Result 5/7/2022 Predators Avalanche 7-3 COL 5/5/2022 Avalanche Predators 2-1 (F/OT) COL 5/3/2022 Avalanche Predators 7-2 COL 5/3/2022 Avalanche Predators 7-2 COL 4/28/2022 Avalanche Predators 5-4 (F/SO) NAS

Colorado and Nashville Stats

The Avalanche are fourth in the league in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Predators are 17th in goals conceded (3.0).

The Predators are scoring 3.2 goals per game (12th in league), and the Avalanche are conceding 2.8 (ninth).

Colorado is +76 overall in terms of goals this season, third in the league.

Nashville is 16th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +12.

The Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (eighth in league in power-play percentage), and the Predators have conceded 59 goals on power-plays (18th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Avalanche have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.7% of penalties), and the Predators have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.4% of opportunities).

Colorado Impact Players

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has scored 92 points in 75 games (36 goals and 56 assists).

Nathan MacKinnon has 88 points (1.4 per game), scoring 32 goals and adding 56 assists.

Nazem Kadri's 87 points this season have come via 28 goals and 59 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .921 save percentage (15th in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Upper-body), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Darcy Kuemper: Day To Day (Eye)

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi drives the offense for Nashville with 96 points (1.2 per game), with 23 goals and 73 assists in 80 games (playing 25:32 per game).

Matt Duchene has posted 86 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 43 goals and 43 assists.

Nashville's Filip Forsberg is among the leaders on the team with 84 total points (42 goals and 42 assists).

Juuse Saros has a .918 save percentage (18th in the league), with 1934 total saves, giving up 173 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Predators Injuries: Juuse Saros: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jeremy Lauzon: Out (Undisclosed), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

