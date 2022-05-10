Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nashville Predators host Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Colorado Avalanche, with the Avalanche up 3-0. Watch the game on Monday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Avalanche are first and the Predators eighth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Nashville vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Head-to-head results for Colorado vs. Nashville
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
5/7/2022
Predators
Avalanche
7-3 COL
5/5/2022
Avalanche
Predators
2-1 (F/OT) COL
5/3/2022
Avalanche
Predators
7-2 COL
4/28/2022
Avalanche
Predators
5-4 (F/SO) NAS
Colorado and Nashville Stats
- The Avalanche are fourth in the league in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Predators are 17th in goals conceded (3.0).
- The Predators are scoring 3.2 goals per game (12th in league), and the Avalanche are conceding 2.8 (ninth).
- Colorado is +76 overall in terms of goals this season, third in the league.
- Nashville is 16th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +12.
- The Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (eighth in league in power-play percentage), and the Predators have conceded 59 goals on power-plays (18th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Avalanche have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.7% of penalties), and the Predators have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.4% of opportunities).
Colorado Impact Players
- One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has scored 92 points in 75 games (36 goals and 56 assists).
- Nathan MacKinnon has 88 points (1.4 per game), scoring 32 goals and adding 56 assists.
- Nazem Kadri's 87 points this season have come via 28 goals and 59 assists.
- Darcy Kuemper has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .921 save percentage (15th in the league).
Avalanche Injuries: Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Upper-body), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Darcy Kuemper: Day To Day (Eye)
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi drives the offense for Nashville with 96 points (1.2 per game), with 23 goals and 73 assists in 80 games (playing 25:32 per game).
- Matt Duchene has posted 86 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 43 goals and 43 assists.
- Nashville's Filip Forsberg is among the leaders on the team with 84 total points (42 goals and 42 assists).
- Juuse Saros has a .918 save percentage (18th in the league), with 1934 total saves, giving up 173 goals (2.6 goals against average).
Predators Injuries: Juuse Saros: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jeremy Lauzon: Out (Undisclosed), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
