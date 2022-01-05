Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings celebrate after a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings celebrate after a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    Thursday's NHL action will see the Los Angeles Kings (16-12-5) take the ice against the Nashville Predators (20-11-2), starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings sit in 10th place and the Predators are second in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Nashville

    Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Nashville

    Kings vs Predators Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    -

    -

    -

    Los Angeles and Nashville Stats

    • On average, the Kings post 2.7 goals in a game (23rd in NHL), and the Predators concede 2.7 (eighth).
    • The Predators are scoring 3.0 goals per game (14th in league), and the Kings are conceding 2.7 (eighth).
    • Los Angeles is +1 overall in goal differential this season, 18th in the NHL.
    • Nashville's goal differential is +12 on the season (11th in the NHL).
    • On the power play, the Kings have scored 18 goals (on 17.0% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Predators have conceded 20 (killing off 81.8% of penalties, 10th in league).
    • The Predators have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 26.0% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).

    Nashville Impact Players

    • Roman Josi has collected 11 goals and 19 assists in 32 games for Nashville, good for 30 points.
    • Mikael Granlund has racked up 29 points this season, with five goals and 24 assists.
    • Matt Duchene has earned 13 goals on the season, adding 16 assists.
    • Juuse Saros has played 27 games this season, conceding 57 goals (2.1 per game) with 705 saves (26.1 per game) and a .925 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

    Predators Injuries: Dante Fabbro: Out (Health Protocols), Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols)

    Los Angeles Impact Players

    • One of Los Angeles' most productive offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 21:20 per game.
    • Adrian Kempe has 14 goals and six assists to total 20 points (0.6 per game).
    • Alex Iafallo's 20 points this season have come via 10 goals and 10 assists.
    • Jonathan Quick allows 2.3 goals per game and records 28.0 saves per outing.
    • Cal Petersen has conceded 34 goals (3.1 per game) and recorded 285 saves (25.9 per game) with an .893 save percentage (44th in the league).

    Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    38 minutes ago
    Cricket
    Cricket

    How to Watch Oman D20 League, Second Round: Darsait vs. Ghubrah

    1 hour ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings celebrate after a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Rangers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    1 hour ago
    Nov 27, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    San Jose Sharks vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 4, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) tries to gain control of the puck in front of New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Minnesota Wild vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy