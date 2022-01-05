Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Thursday's NHL action will see the Los Angeles Kings (16-12-5) take the ice against the Nashville Predators (20-11-2), starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings sit in 10th place and the Predators are second in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Nashville
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Staples Center
Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Nashville
Los Angeles and Nashville Stats
- On average, the Kings post 2.7 goals in a game (23rd in NHL), and the Predators concede 2.7 (eighth).
- The Predators are scoring 3.0 goals per game (14th in league), and the Kings are conceding 2.7 (eighth).
- Los Angeles is +1 overall in goal differential this season, 18th in the NHL.
- Nashville's goal differential is +12 on the season (11th in the NHL).
- On the power play, the Kings have scored 18 goals (on 17.0% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Predators have conceded 20 (killing off 81.8% of penalties, 10th in league).
- The Predators have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 26.0% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi has collected 11 goals and 19 assists in 32 games for Nashville, good for 30 points.
- Mikael Granlund has racked up 29 points this season, with five goals and 24 assists.
- Matt Duchene has earned 13 goals on the season, adding 16 assists.
- Juuse Saros has played 27 games this season, conceding 57 goals (2.1 per game) with 705 saves (26.1 per game) and a .925 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).
Predators Injuries: Dante Fabbro: Out (Health Protocols), Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols)
Los Angeles Impact Players
- One of Los Angeles' most productive offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 21:20 per game.
- Adrian Kempe has 14 goals and six assists to total 20 points (0.6 per game).
- Alex Iafallo's 20 points this season have come via 10 goals and 10 assists.
- Jonathan Quick allows 2.3 goals per game and records 28.0 saves per outing.
- Cal Petersen has conceded 34 goals (3.1 per game) and recorded 285 saves (25.9 per game) with an .893 save percentage (44th in the league).
Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)
