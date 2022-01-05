Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings celebrate after a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday's NHL action will see the Los Angeles Kings (16-12-5) take the ice against the Nashville Predators (20-11-2), starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings sit in 10th place and the Predators are second in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Nashville

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Staples Center

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Nashville

Los Angeles and Nashville Stats

On average, the Kings post 2.7 goals in a game (23rd in NHL), and the Predators concede 2.7 (eighth).

The Predators are scoring 3.0 goals per game (14th in league), and the Kings are conceding 2.7 (eighth).

Los Angeles is +1 overall in goal differential this season, 18th in the NHL.

Nashville's goal differential is +12 on the season (11th in the NHL).

On the power play, the Kings have scored 18 goals (on 17.0% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Predators have conceded 20 (killing off 81.8% of penalties, 10th in league).

The Predators have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 26.0% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi has collected 11 goals and 19 assists in 32 games for Nashville, good for 30 points.

Mikael Granlund has racked up 29 points this season, with five goals and 24 assists.

Matt Duchene has earned 13 goals on the season, adding 16 assists.

Juuse Saros has played 27 games this season, conceding 57 goals (2.1 per game) with 705 saves (26.1 per game) and a .925 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Dante Fabbro: Out (Health Protocols), Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols)

Los Angeles Impact Players

One of Los Angeles' most productive offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 21:20 per game.

Adrian Kempe has 14 goals and six assists to total 20 points (0.6 per game).

Alex Iafallo's 20 points this season have come via 10 goals and 10 assists.

Jonathan Quick allows 2.3 goals per game and records 28.0 saves per outing.

Cal Petersen has conceded 34 goals (3.1 per game) and recorded 285 saves (25.9 per game) with an .893 save percentage (44th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

