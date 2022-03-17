Nashville Predators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Thursday features a matchup in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania between the Nashville Predators (35-21-4) and Philadelphia Flyers (18-30-11) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Predators rank fifth in the Western Conference (74 points), and the Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference (47 points).
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Nashville
- Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Nashville vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Predators
-1.5
6
Nashville and Philadelphia Stats
- The Predators are 13th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Flyers are 25th in goals conceded (3.4).
- The Flyers are scoring 2.5 goals per game (32nd in league), and the Predators concede 2.8 (seventh).
- Nashville has a +27 goal differential on the season, ninth in the league.
- Philadelphia is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -54.
- The Flyers have conceded 42 power-play goals (26th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Predators have scored 44 power-play goals (ninth in power-play percentage).
- The Flyers have scored 23 power-play goals (on 13.5% of opportunities, 30th in NHL), and short-handed the Predators have conceded 41 (killing off 80.2% of penalties, 14th in league).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Cam Atkinson's 22 goals and 23 assists in 59 games for Philadelphia add up to 45 total points on the season.
- Claude Giroux has collected 41 points this season, with 18 goals and 23 assists.
- Philadelphia's Travis Konecny is among the leaders on the team with 35 total points (10 goals and 25 assists).
- Martin Jones has 637 saves while giving up 71 goals (3.4 goals against average) with a .900 save percentage (41st in the league).
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Day To Day (Head), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi has been a major player for Nashville this season, with 69 points in 58 games.
- Matt Duchene is another of Nashville's offensive options, contributing 60 points (31 goals, 29 assists) to the team.
- Filip Forsberg's season total of 55 points has come from 31 goals and 24 assists.
- Juuse Saros has allowed 119 goals (2.41 goals against average) and racked up 1448 saves.
Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Lower Body), Matt Benning: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
How To Watch
March
17
2022
Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
