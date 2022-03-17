Nashville Predators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) celebrates his goal with center Morgan Frost (48) against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 13, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) celebrates his goal with center Morgan Frost (48) against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday features a matchup in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania between the Nashville Predators (35-21-4) and Philadelphia Flyers (18-30-11) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Predators rank fifth in the Western Conference (74 points), and the Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference (47 points).

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Nashville

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nashville vs. Philadelphia

Predators vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Predators

-1.5

6

Nashville and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Predators are 13th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Flyers are 25th in goals conceded (3.4).
  • The Flyers are scoring 2.5 goals per game (32nd in league), and the Predators concede 2.8 (seventh).
  • Nashville has a +27 goal differential on the season, ninth in the league.
  • Philadelphia is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -54.
  • The Flyers have conceded 42 power-play goals (26th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Predators have scored 44 power-play goals (ninth in power-play percentage).
  • The Flyers have scored 23 power-play goals (on 13.5% of opportunities, 30th in NHL), and short-handed the Predators have conceded 41 (killing off 80.2% of penalties, 14th in league).

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson's 22 goals and 23 assists in 59 games for Philadelphia add up to 45 total points on the season.
  • Claude Giroux has collected 41 points this season, with 18 goals and 23 assists.
  • Philadelphia's Travis Konecny is among the leaders on the team with 35 total points (10 goals and 25 assists).
  • Martin Jones has 637 saves while giving up 71 goals (3.4 goals against average) with a .900 save percentage (41st in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Day To Day (Head), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Nashville Impact Players

  • Roman Josi has been a major player for Nashville this season, with 69 points in 58 games.
  • Matt Duchene is another of Nashville's offensive options, contributing 60 points (31 goals, 29 assists) to the team.
  • Filip Forsberg's season total of 55 points has come from 31 goals and 24 assists.
  • Juuse Saros has allowed 119 goals (2.41 goals against average) and racked up 1448 saves.

Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Lower Body), Matt Benning: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17903883
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Blue Jackets

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17903732
NHL

How to Watch Predators at Flyers

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
USATSI_17903269
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Rangers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 13, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) celebrates his goal with center Morgan Frost (48) against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) during overtime period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) celebrates with teammates after a goal by Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) during the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders in the third period at Capital One Arena. It was Ovechkin's 767th NHL goal, moving him into third place in all-time goals. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 16, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) skates off after being checked by Ottawa Senators left wing Austin Watson (16) in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy