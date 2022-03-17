Nashville Predators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) celebrates his goal with center Morgan Frost (48) against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday features a matchup in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania between the Nashville Predators (35-21-4) and Philadelphia Flyers (18-30-11) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Predators rank fifth in the Western Conference (74 points), and the Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference (47 points).

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Nashville

Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Nashville vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Predators -1.5 6

Nashville and Philadelphia Stats

The Predators are 13th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Flyers are 25th in goals conceded (3.4).

The Flyers are scoring 2.5 goals per game (32nd in league), and the Predators concede 2.8 (seventh).

Nashville has a +27 goal differential on the season, ninth in the league.

Philadelphia is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -54.

The Flyers have conceded 42 power-play goals (26th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Predators have scored 44 power-play goals (ninth in power-play percentage).

The Flyers have scored 23 power-play goals (on 13.5% of opportunities, 30th in NHL), and short-handed the Predators have conceded 41 (killing off 80.2% of penalties, 14th in league).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson's 22 goals and 23 assists in 59 games for Philadelphia add up to 45 total points on the season.

Claude Giroux has collected 41 points this season, with 18 goals and 23 assists.

Philadelphia's Travis Konecny is among the leaders on the team with 35 total points (10 goals and 25 assists).

Martin Jones has 637 saves while giving up 71 goals (3.4 goals against average) with a .900 save percentage (41st in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Day To Day (Head), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi has been a major player for Nashville this season, with 69 points in 58 games.

Matt Duchene is another of Nashville's offensive options, contributing 60 points (31 goals, 29 assists) to the team.

Filip Forsberg's season total of 55 points has come from 31 goals and 24 assists.

Juuse Saros has allowed 119 goals (2.41 goals against average) and racked up 1448 saves.

Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Lower Body), Matt Benning: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

