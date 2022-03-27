Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 24, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) celebrates with defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's NHL schedule will see the Nashville Predators (37-24-4) hit the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (21-33-11), starting at 6:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators are sixth (with 78 points) in the Western Conference and the Flyers are 13th (53 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Nashville vs. Philadelphia

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Bridgestone Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nashville vs. Philadelphia

Predators vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Predators

-1.5

6

Nashville and Philadelphia Stats

  • On average, the Predators post 3.2 goals in a game (11th in NHL), and the Flyers give up 3.4 (25th).
  • The Flyers are 32nd in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Predators are 14th on defense (2.9 against).
  • In terms of goal differential, Nashville is +22 on the season (12th in NHL).
  • Philadelphia is -57 overall in terms of goals this season, 28th in the NHL.
  • The Predators have scored 50 power-play goals (seventh in league in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 46 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Predators have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (16th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 25 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).

Nashville Impact Players

  • One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has 79 points (18 goals, 61 assists) and plays an average of 25:14 per game.
  • Matt Duchene is another of Nashville's most productive contributors through 61 games, with 34 goals and 32 assists.
  • Filip Forsberg has 36 goals and 28 assists for Nashville.
  • Juuse Saros has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .921 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Dante Fabbro: Out (Upper-body), Mark Borowiecki: Out (Upper Body), Matt Benning: Out (Undisclosed)

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 26 assists in 65 games for Philadelphia add up to 49 total points on the season.
  • Travis Konecny is a leading scorer for Philadelphia with 42 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 30 assists in 62 games.
  • Joel Farabee's 14 goals and 17 assists add up to 31 points this season.
  • Carter Hart has allowed 125 goals (3.0 goals against average) and compiled 1249 saves with a .909 save percentage (25th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Out (Head), Oskar Lindblom: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Nashville Predators

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17972573
NHL

