How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 24, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) celebrates with defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's NHL schedule will see the Nashville Predators (37-24-4) hit the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (21-33-11), starting at 6:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators are sixth (with 78 points) in the Western Conference and the Flyers are 13th (53 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Nashville vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Betting Information for Nashville vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Predators -1.5 6

Nashville and Philadelphia Stats

On average, the Predators post 3.2 goals in a game (11th in NHL), and the Flyers give up 3.4 (25th).

The Flyers are 32nd in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Predators are 14th on defense (2.9 against).

In terms of goal differential, Nashville is +22 on the season (12th in NHL).

Philadelphia is -57 overall in terms of goals this season, 28th in the NHL.

The Predators have scored 50 power-play goals (seventh in league in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 46 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Predators have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (16th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 25 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).

Nashville Impact Players

One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has 79 points (18 goals, 61 assists) and plays an average of 25:14 per game.

Matt Duchene is another of Nashville's most productive contributors through 61 games, with 34 goals and 32 assists.

Filip Forsberg has 36 goals and 28 assists for Nashville.

Juuse Saros has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .921 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Dante Fabbro: Out (Upper-body), Mark Borowiecki: Out (Upper Body), Matt Benning: Out (Undisclosed)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 26 assists in 65 games for Philadelphia add up to 49 total points on the season.

Travis Konecny is a leading scorer for Philadelphia with 42 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 30 assists in 62 games.

Joel Farabee's 14 goals and 17 assists add up to 31 points this season.

Carter Hart has allowed 125 goals (3.0 goals against average) and compiled 1249 saves with a .909 save percentage (25th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Out (Head), Oskar Lindblom: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

