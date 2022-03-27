How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's NHL schedule will see the Nashville Predators (37-24-4) hit the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (21-33-11), starting at 6:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators are sixth (with 78 points) in the Western Conference and the Flyers are 13th (53 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Nashville vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Betting Information for Nashville vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Predators
-1.5
6
Nashville and Philadelphia Stats
- On average, the Predators post 3.2 goals in a game (11th in NHL), and the Flyers give up 3.4 (25th).
- The Flyers are 32nd in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Predators are 14th on defense (2.9 against).
- In terms of goal differential, Nashville is +22 on the season (12th in NHL).
- Philadelphia is -57 overall in terms of goals this season, 28th in the NHL.
- The Predators have scored 50 power-play goals (seventh in league in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 46 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Predators have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (16th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 25 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).
Nashville Impact Players
- One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has 79 points (18 goals, 61 assists) and plays an average of 25:14 per game.
- Matt Duchene is another of Nashville's most productive contributors through 61 games, with 34 goals and 32 assists.
- Filip Forsberg has 36 goals and 28 assists for Nashville.
- Juuse Saros has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .921 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).
Predators Injuries: Dante Fabbro: Out (Upper-body), Mark Borowiecki: Out (Upper Body), Matt Benning: Out (Undisclosed)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 26 assists in 65 games for Philadelphia add up to 49 total points on the season.
- Travis Konecny is a leading scorer for Philadelphia with 42 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 30 assists in 62 games.
- Joel Farabee's 14 goals and 17 assists add up to 31 points this season.
- Carter Hart has allowed 125 goals (3.0 goals against average) and compiled 1249 saves with a .909 save percentage (25th in the league).
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Out (Head), Oskar Lindblom: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
