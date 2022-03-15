How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Tuesday includes a meeting in Nashville, Tennessee between the Nashville Predators (34-21-4) and Pittsburgh Penguins (36-15-9) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Predators are sixth in the Western Conference (72 points), while the Penguins are fourth in the Eastern Conference (81 points).
How to Watch Nashville vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Betting Information for Nashville vs. Pittsburgh
Nashville and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Predators score 3.2 goals per game (13th in NHL), and the Penguins are conceding 2.6 (third).
- The Penguins are ninth in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Predators are eighth defensively (2.8 against).
- In terms of goal differential, Nashville is +24 on the season (10th in league).
- Pittsburgh's goal differential is +40 on the season (sixth in the NHL).
- The Predators have scored 44 power-play goals (successful on 24.4% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.3% of penalties).
- The Penguins have scored 39 power-play goals (on 21.4% of opportunities, 14th in NHL), and short-handed the Predators have conceded 41 (killing off 79.8% of penalties, 15th in league).
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi has been a top contributor on Nashville this season, with 66 points in 57 games.
- Matt Duchene is another of Nashville's most productive contributors through 55 games, with 31 goals and 28 assists.
- Filip Forsberg has scored 31 goals and added 23 assists through 46 games for Nashville.
- Juuse Saros has a 2.4 goals against average, and 1413 saves. His .923 save percentage is seventh-best in the league.
Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel has totaled 28 goals and 31 assists in 54 games for Pittsburgh, good for 59 points.
- Sidney Crosby is a top offensive contributor for Pittsburgh with 58 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 38 assists in 48 games.
- Pittsburgh's Kris Letang is among the top offensive players on the team with 51 total points (six goals and 45 assists).
- Tristan Jarry has a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league), with 1266 total saves, allowing 107 goals (2.3 goals against average).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)
How To Watch
