Mar 13, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Tuesday includes a meeting in Nashville, Tennessee between the Nashville Predators (34-21-4) and Pittsburgh Penguins (36-15-9) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Predators are sixth in the Western Conference (72 points), while the Penguins are fourth in the Eastern Conference (81 points).

How to Watch Nashville vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Betting Information for Nashville vs. Pittsburgh

Favorite Spread Total Predators -1.5 6

Nashville and Pittsburgh Stats

The Predators score 3.2 goals per game (13th in NHL), and the Penguins are conceding 2.6 (third).

The Penguins are ninth in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Predators are eighth defensively (2.8 against).

In terms of goal differential, Nashville is +24 on the season (10th in league).

Pittsburgh's goal differential is +40 on the season (sixth in the NHL).

The Predators have scored 44 power-play goals (successful on 24.4% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.3% of penalties).

The Penguins have scored 39 power-play goals (on 21.4% of opportunities, 14th in NHL), and short-handed the Predators have conceded 41 (killing off 79.8% of penalties, 15th in league).

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi has been a top contributor on Nashville this season, with 66 points in 57 games.

Matt Duchene is another of Nashville's most productive contributors through 55 games, with 31 goals and 28 assists.

Filip Forsberg has scored 31 goals and added 23 assists through 46 games for Nashville.

Juuse Saros has a 2.4 goals against average, and 1413 saves. His .923 save percentage is seventh-best in the league.

Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel has totaled 28 goals and 31 assists in 54 games for Pittsburgh, good for 59 points.

Sidney Crosby is a top offensive contributor for Pittsburgh with 58 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 38 assists in 48 games.

Pittsburgh's Kris Letang is among the top offensive players on the team with 51 total points (six goals and 45 assists).

Tristan Jarry has a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league), with 1266 total saves, allowing 107 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

