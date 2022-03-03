Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in a Stadium Series ice hockey game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in a Stadium Series ice hockey game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Saturday includes a game between the San Jose Sharks (24-24-6) and the Nashville Predators (30-20-4), starting at 8:00 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks are 13th (with 54 points) and the Predators seventh (64 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Nashville

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Nashville

Sharks vs Predators Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

San Jose and Nashville Stats

  • The Sharks are 26th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Predators are 13th on defense (2.8 against).
  • The Predators are 15th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Sharks are 20th defensively (3.1 against).
  • San Jose has a -25 goal differential on the season, 23rd in the NHL.
  • Nashville's goal differential is +11 on the season (13th in the NHL).
  • The Predators have conceded 39 power-play goals (17th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 28 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).
  • The Predators have scored 40 power-play goals (on 24.1% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 19 (killing off 86.2% of penalties, second in league).

Nashville Impact Players

  • Roman Josi's 55 points are important for Nashville. He has 14 goals and 41 assists in 52 games.
  • Matt Duchene has helped lead the attack for Nashville this season with 25 goals and 23 assists.
  • Filip Forsberg has 45 points so far, including 27 goals and 18 assists.
  • Juuse Saros has given up 111 goals (2.5 goals against average) and amassed 1316 saves with a .922 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Lower body), Nick Cousins: Out (Lower Body)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier is one of San Jose's leading contributors (53 total points), having put up 24 goals and 29 assists.
  • Tomas Hertl has 42 points (0.8 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 20 assists.
  • Logan Couture's 40 points this season have come via 18 goals and 22 assists.
  • James Reimer has a 2.8 goals against average, and 957 saves. His .916 save percentage ranks 17th in the league.

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Rudolfs Balcers: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Nashville Predators at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ARIZONA WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament, First Quarterfinal: Colorado vs. Arizona

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in a Stadium Series ice hockey game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
14 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) shoots as New Jersey Devils goalie Nicolas Daws (50) makes the save during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
14 minutes ago
Feb 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) looks over Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
14 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy