Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Saturday includes a game between the San Jose Sharks (24-24-6) and the Nashville Predators (30-20-4), starting at 8:00 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks are 13th (with 54 points) and the Predators seventh (64 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Nashville
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Betting Information for San Jose vs. Nashville
San Jose and Nashville Stats
- The Sharks are 26th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Predators are 13th on defense (2.8 against).
- The Predators are 15th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Sharks are 20th defensively (3.1 against).
- San Jose has a -25 goal differential on the season, 23rd in the NHL.
- Nashville's goal differential is +11 on the season (13th in the NHL).
- The Predators have conceded 39 power-play goals (17th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 28 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).
- The Predators have scored 40 power-play goals (on 24.1% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 19 (killing off 86.2% of penalties, second in league).
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi's 55 points are important for Nashville. He has 14 goals and 41 assists in 52 games.
- Matt Duchene has helped lead the attack for Nashville this season with 25 goals and 23 assists.
- Filip Forsberg has 45 points so far, including 27 goals and 18 assists.
- Juuse Saros has given up 111 goals (2.5 goals against average) and amassed 1316 saves with a .922 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).
Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Lower body), Nick Cousins: Out (Lower Body)
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier is one of San Jose's leading contributors (53 total points), having put up 24 goals and 29 assists.
- Tomas Hertl has 42 points (0.8 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 20 assists.
- Logan Couture's 40 points this season have come via 18 goals and 22 assists.
- James Reimer has a 2.8 goals against average, and 957 saves. His .916 save percentage ranks 17th in the league.
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Rudolfs Balcers: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
