Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NHL slate on Saturday includes a game between the San Jose Sharks (24-24-6) and the Nashville Predators (30-20-4), starting at 8:00 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks are 13th (with 54 points) and the Predators seventh (64 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Nashville

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Nashville

San Jose and Nashville Stats

The Sharks are 26th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Predators are 13th on defense (2.8 against).

The Predators are 15th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Sharks are 20th defensively (3.1 against).

San Jose has a -25 goal differential on the season, 23rd in the NHL.

Nashville's goal differential is +11 on the season (13th in the NHL).

The Predators have conceded 39 power-play goals (17th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 28 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).

The Predators have scored 40 power-play goals (on 24.1% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 19 (killing off 86.2% of penalties, second in league).

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi's 55 points are important for Nashville. He has 14 goals and 41 assists in 52 games.

Matt Duchene has helped lead the attack for Nashville this season with 25 goals and 23 assists.

Filip Forsberg has 45 points so far, including 27 goals and 18 assists.

Juuse Saros has given up 111 goals (2.5 goals against average) and amassed 1316 saves with a .922 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Lower body), Nick Cousins: Out (Lower Body)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier is one of San Jose's leading contributors (53 total points), having put up 24 goals and 29 assists.

Tomas Hertl has 42 points (0.8 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 20 assists.

Logan Couture's 40 points this season have come via 18 goals and 22 assists.

James Reimer has a 2.8 goals against average, and 957 saves. His .916 save percentage ranks 17th in the league.

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Rudolfs Balcers: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

Regional restrictions apply.