Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 9, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Derek Cain-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 9, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Derek Cain-USA TODAY Sports

The Nashville Predators (41-26-5) host the San Jose Sharks (29-33-9) during Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators rank sixth and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Nashville vs. San Jose

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Bridgestone Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Nashville vs. San Jose

DateHomeAwayResult

3/5/2022

Sharks

Predators

8-0 NAS

10/26/2021

Predators

Sharks

3-1 NAS

Nashville and San Jose Stats

  • The Predators score 3.2 goals per game (11th in NHL), and the Sharks concede 3.2 (21st).
  • The Sharks are 30th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Predators are 12th defensively (2.9 against).
  • Nashville is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +26 (+0.4 per game).
  • San Jose is 23rd in the NHL in goal differential, at -42 (-0.6 per game).
  • The Predators have scored 54 power-play goals (sixth in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 27 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Predators have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.2% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities).

Nashville Impact Players

  • One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has scored 87 points in 70 games (19 goals and 68 assists).
  • Matt Duchene is another of Nashville's top contributors through 68 games, with 38 goals and 37 assists.
  • Filip Forsberg has scored 38 goals and added 33 assists through 59 games for Nashville.
  • Juuse Saros has conceded 151 goals (2.6 goals against average) and recorded 1764 saves with a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Michael McCarron: Out (Upper Body), Juuse Saros: Day To Day (Illness)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier's 70 points are important for San Jose. He has put up 31 goals and 39 assists in 66 games.
  • Tomas Hertl has helped lead the offense for San Jose this season with 28 goals and 31 assists.
  • Logan Couture is a key player on offense for San Jose with 23 goals and 26 assists.
  • James Reimer has a .915 save percentage (14th in the league), with 1177 total saves, allowing 109 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

San Jose Sharks at Nashville Predators

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 7, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes celebrate the goal scored by center Nick Schmaltz (8) against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck against Seattle Kraken center Karson Kuhlman (25) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 6, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9) during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates with the puck during the second period of a game against the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) controls the puck around San Jose Sharks defenseman Jaycob Megna (24) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils vs. Coyotes

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), forward Evgenii Dadonov (63) and center Jack Eichel (9) celebrate a goal during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Canucks

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (7) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) celebrate the first period goal by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy