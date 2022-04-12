How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nashville Predators (41-26-5) host the San Jose Sharks (29-33-9) during Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators rank sixth and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Nashville vs. San Jose
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Head-to-head results for Nashville vs. San Jose
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
3/5/2022
Sharks
Predators
8-0 NAS
10/26/2021
Predators
Sharks
3-1 NAS
Nashville and San Jose Stats
- The Predators score 3.2 goals per game (11th in NHL), and the Sharks concede 3.2 (21st).
- The Sharks are 30th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Predators are 12th defensively (2.9 against).
- Nashville is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +26 (+0.4 per game).
- San Jose is 23rd in the NHL in goal differential, at -42 (-0.6 per game).
- The Predators have scored 54 power-play goals (sixth in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 27 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Predators have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.2% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities).
Nashville Impact Players
- One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has scored 87 points in 70 games (19 goals and 68 assists).
- Matt Duchene is another of Nashville's top contributors through 68 games, with 38 goals and 37 assists.
- Filip Forsberg has scored 38 goals and added 33 assists through 59 games for Nashville.
- Juuse Saros has conceded 151 goals (2.6 goals against average) and recorded 1764 saves with a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).
Predators Injuries: Michael McCarron: Out (Upper Body), Juuse Saros: Day To Day (Illness)
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier's 70 points are important for San Jose. He has put up 31 goals and 39 assists in 66 games.
- Tomas Hertl has helped lead the offense for San Jose this season with 28 goals and 31 assists.
- Logan Couture is a key player on offense for San Jose with 23 goals and 26 assists.
- James Reimer has a .915 save percentage (14th in the league), with 1177 total saves, allowing 109 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
12
2022
San Jose Sharks at Nashville Predators
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)