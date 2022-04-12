How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 9, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Derek Cain-USA TODAY Sports

The Nashville Predators (41-26-5) host the San Jose Sharks (29-33-9) during Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators rank sixth and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Nashville vs. San Jose

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Nashville vs. San Jose

Date Home Away Result 3/5/2022 Sharks Predators 8-0 NAS 10/26/2021 Predators Sharks 3-1 NAS

Nashville and San Jose Stats

The Predators score 3.2 goals per game (11th in NHL), and the Sharks concede 3.2 (21st).

The Sharks are 30th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Predators are 12th defensively (2.9 against).

Nashville is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +26 (+0.4 per game).

San Jose is 23rd in the NHL in goal differential, at -42 (-0.6 per game).

The Predators have scored 54 power-play goals (sixth in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 27 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).

The Predators have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.2% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities).

Nashville Impact Players

One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has scored 87 points in 70 games (19 goals and 68 assists).

Matt Duchene is another of Nashville's top contributors through 68 games, with 38 goals and 37 assists.

Filip Forsberg has scored 38 goals and added 33 assists through 59 games for Nashville.

Juuse Saros has conceded 151 goals (2.6 goals against average) and recorded 1764 saves with a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Michael McCarron: Out (Upper Body), Juuse Saros: Day To Day (Illness)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 70 points are important for San Jose. He has put up 31 goals and 39 assists in 66 games.

Tomas Hertl has helped lead the offense for San Jose this season with 28 goals and 31 assists.

Logan Couture is a key player on offense for San Jose with 23 goals and 26 assists.

James Reimer has a .915 save percentage (14th in the league), with 1177 total saves, allowing 109 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder)

Regional restrictions apply.