How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Rangers left wing Dryden Hunt (29) controls the puck from St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

The Nashville Predators (33-20-4) take on the St. Louis Blues (33-17-7) as a part of Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 12:30 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators are sixth and the Blues third in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Nashville vs. St. Louis

Betting Information for Nashville vs. St. Louis

Nashville and St. Louis Stats

  • The Predators score 3.1 goals per game (13th in league), and the Blues concede 2.7 (sixth).
  • The Blues are scoring 3.5 goals per game (fifth in league), and the Predators are conceding 2.7 (sixth).
  • In terms of goal differential, Nashville is +23 on the season (11th in NHL).
  • St. Louis is +44 overall in terms of goals this season, fifth in the NHL.
  • The Predators have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 24.1% of opportunities), and the Blues have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.7% of penalties).
  • The Predators have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (15th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 41 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).

Nashville Impact Players

  • One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has 61 points (15 goals, 46 assists) and plays an average of 25:09 per game.
  • Matt Duchene has 54 points (1.0 per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 25 assists.
  • Filip Forsberg has 28 goals and 21 assists for Nashville.
  • Juuse Saros has allowed 113 goals (2.38 goals against average) and racked up 1385 saves.

Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Lower Body)

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Jordan Kyrou has collected 22 goals and 33 assists in 53 games for St. Louis, good for 55 points.
  • Vladimir Tarasenko has posted 49 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has 19 goals and 30 assists.
  • Pavel Buchnevich has netted 19 goals on the season, adding 26 assists.
  • Ville Husso has a .930 save percentage (second-best in the league). He has 641 saves, and has allowed 48 goals (2.2 goals against average).

Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Day To Day (Illness), Pavel Buchnevich: Day To Day (Concussion)

How To Watch

March
12
2022

St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

