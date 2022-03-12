How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nashville Predators (33-20-4) take on the St. Louis Blues (33-17-7) as a part of Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 12:30 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators are sixth and the Blues third in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Nashville vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Betting Information for Nashville vs. St. Louis
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Predators
-1.5
5.5
Nashville and St. Louis Stats
- The Predators score 3.1 goals per game (13th in league), and the Blues concede 2.7 (sixth).
- The Blues are scoring 3.5 goals per game (fifth in league), and the Predators are conceding 2.7 (sixth).
- In terms of goal differential, Nashville is +23 on the season (11th in NHL).
- St. Louis is +44 overall in terms of goals this season, fifth in the NHL.
- The Predators have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 24.1% of opportunities), and the Blues have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.7% of penalties).
- The Predators have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (15th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 41 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).
Nashville Impact Players
- One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has 61 points (15 goals, 46 assists) and plays an average of 25:09 per game.
- Matt Duchene has 54 points (1.0 per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 25 assists.
- Filip Forsberg has 28 goals and 21 assists for Nashville.
- Juuse Saros has allowed 113 goals (2.38 goals against average) and racked up 1385 saves.
Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Lower Body)
St. Louis Impact Players
- Jordan Kyrou has collected 22 goals and 33 assists in 53 games for St. Louis, good for 55 points.
- Vladimir Tarasenko has posted 49 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has 19 goals and 30 assists.
- Pavel Buchnevich has netted 19 goals on the season, adding 26 assists.
- Ville Husso has a .930 save percentage (second-best in the league). He has 641 saves, and has allowed 48 goals (2.2 goals against average).
Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Day To Day (Illness), Pavel Buchnevich: Day To Day (Concussion)
