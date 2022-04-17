How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sunday NHL slate features the St. Louis Blues (45-20-10) visiting the Nashville Predators (43-27-5) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET. The Blues rank third and the Predators sixth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Nashville vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Head-to-head results for St. Louis vs. Nashville

Date Home Away Result 3/12/2022 Predators Blues 7-4 STL 1/17/2022 Blues Predators 5-3 STL 11/11/2021 Blues Predators 4-3 (F/OT) NAS

St. Louis and Nashville Stats

The Blues are fourth in the league in scoring (3.7 goals per game), and the Predators are 11th on defense (2.9 against).

The Predators are 12th in the NHL in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Blues are 10th on defense (2.8 against).

St. Louis has a +65 goal differential on the season, fourth in the league.

Nashville is 12th in the NHL in goal differential, at +24 (+0.3 per game).

The Blues have scored 57 power-play goals (third in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Predators have conceded 51 goals on power-plays (14th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Predators have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 24% of opportunities), and the Blues have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.6% of penalties).

St. Louis Impact Players

One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has scored 73 points in 68 games (32 goals and 41 assists).

Robert Thomas is another of St. Louis' top contributors through 65 games, with 18 goals and 54 assists.

Pavel Buchnevich has 27 goals and 40 assists for St. Louis.

Ville Husso has allowed 88 goals (2.44 goals against average) and racked up 1052 saves.

Blues Injuries: Alexei Toropchenko: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Nick Leddy: Day To Day (Head), Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi drives the offense for Nashville with 88 points (1.2 per game), with 20 goals and 68 assists in 73 games (playing 25:26 per game).

Matt Duchene has helped lead the offense for Nashville this season with 39 goals and 37 assists.

Filip Forsberg is a top player on offense for Nashville with 38 goals and 36 assists.

Juuse Saros has played 63 games this season, conceding 158 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 1845 saves and a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Michael McCarron: Out (Upper Body), Matt Luff: Day To Day (Illness), Jeremy Lauzon: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

