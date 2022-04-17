How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sunday NHL slate features the St. Louis Blues (45-20-10) visiting the Nashville Predators (43-27-5) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET. The Blues rank third and the Predators sixth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Nashville vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Head-to-head results for St. Louis vs. Nashville
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
3/12/2022
Predators
Blues
7-4 STL
1/17/2022
Blues
Predators
5-3 STL
11/11/2021
Blues
Predators
4-3 (F/OT) NAS
St. Louis and Nashville Stats
- The Blues are fourth in the league in scoring (3.7 goals per game), and the Predators are 11th on defense (2.9 against).
- The Predators are 12th in the NHL in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Blues are 10th on defense (2.8 against).
- St. Louis has a +65 goal differential on the season, fourth in the league.
- Nashville is 12th in the NHL in goal differential, at +24 (+0.3 per game).
- The Blues have scored 57 power-play goals (third in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Predators have conceded 51 goals on power-plays (14th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Predators have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 24% of opportunities), and the Blues have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.6% of penalties).
St. Louis Impact Players
- One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has scored 73 points in 68 games (32 goals and 41 assists).
- Robert Thomas is another of St. Louis' top contributors through 65 games, with 18 goals and 54 assists.
- Pavel Buchnevich has 27 goals and 40 assists for St. Louis.
- Ville Husso has allowed 88 goals (2.44 goals against average) and racked up 1052 saves.
Blues Injuries: Alexei Toropchenko: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Nick Leddy: Day To Day (Head), Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi drives the offense for Nashville with 88 points (1.2 per game), with 20 goals and 68 assists in 73 games (playing 25:26 per game).
- Matt Duchene has helped lead the offense for Nashville this season with 39 goals and 37 assists.
- Filip Forsberg is a top player on offense for Nashville with 38 goals and 36 assists.
- Juuse Saros has played 63 games this season, conceding 158 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 1845 saves and a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).
Predators Injuries: Michael McCarron: Out (Upper Body), Matt Luff: Day To Day (Illness), Jeremy Lauzon: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
