Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) shoots as Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) makes a save during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning (47-22-8) and the Nashville Predators (44-28-5) take the ice in Tampa, Florida on April 23, 2022 at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning rank fifth in the Eastern Conference and the Predators are seventh in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Nashville

Tampa Bay and Nashville Stats

  • The Lightning are scoring 3.4 goals per game (ninth in league), and the Predators are conceding 2.9 (14th).
  • The Predators are scoring 3.2 goals per game (12th in NHL), and the Lightning are conceding 2.8 (sixth).
  • Tampa Bay has a +47 goal differential on the season, eighth in the NHL.
  • Nashville is 13th in the league in goal differential, at +19 (+0.2 per game).
  • The Lightning have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.4% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.7% of penalties).
  • The Predators have scored 56 power-play goals (seventh in league in power-play percentage), and the Lightning have conceded 41 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).

Nashville Impact Players

  • Roman Josi's 20 goals and 69 assists in 75 games for Nashville add up to 89 total points on the season.
  • Matt Duchene has racked up 78 points this season, with 40 goals and 38 assists.
  • Nashville's Filip Forsberg is among the top offensive players on the team with 76 total points (39 goals and 37 assists).
  • Juuse Saros has a .920 save percentage (seventh-best in the league), with 1880 total saves, conceding 164 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Predators Injuries: Michael McCarron: Out (Upper Body), Matt Luff: Day To Day (Illness), Jeremy Lauzon: Out (Undisclosed)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos has been a top contributor on Tampa Bay this season, with 90 points in 76 games.
  • Victor Hedman has picked up 76 points (1.0 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 57 assists.
  • Alex Killorn has scored 25 goals and added 33 assists through 77 games for Tampa Bay.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1624 saves. His .917 save percentage is ninth-best in the league.

Lightning Injuries: None

Lightning Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/16/2022

Jets

W 7-4

Home

-247

4/19/2022

Red Wings

L 4-3

Home

-507

4/21/2022

Maple Leafs

W 8-1

Home

-140

4/23/2022

Predators

-

Home

-157

4/24/2022

Panthers

-

Away

-

4/26/2022

Blue Jackets

-

Home

-

4/28/2022

Blue Jackets

-

Away

-

Predators Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/16/2022

Blackhawks

W 4-3

Home

-304

4/17/2022

Blues

L 8-3

Home

-103

4/19/2022

Flames

W 3-2

Home

+109

4/23/2022

Lightning

-

Away

+133

4/24/2022

Wild

-

Home

-

4/26/2022

Flames

-

Home

-

4/28/2022

Avalanche

-

Away

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

