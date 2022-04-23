Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) shoots as Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) makes a save during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning (47-22-8) and the Nashville Predators (44-28-5) take the ice in Tampa, Florida on April 23, 2022 at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning rank fifth in the Eastern Conference and the Predators are seventh in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Nashville

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Amalie Arena

Amalie Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tampa Bay and Nashville Stats

The Lightning are scoring 3.4 goals per game (ninth in league), and the Predators are conceding 2.9 (14th).

The Predators are scoring 3.2 goals per game (12th in NHL), and the Lightning are conceding 2.8 (sixth).

Tampa Bay has a +47 goal differential on the season, eighth in the NHL.

Nashville is 13th in the league in goal differential, at +19 (+0.2 per game).

The Lightning have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.4% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.7% of penalties).

The Predators have scored 56 power-play goals (seventh in league in power-play percentage), and the Lightning have conceded 41 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi's 20 goals and 69 assists in 75 games for Nashville add up to 89 total points on the season.

Matt Duchene has racked up 78 points this season, with 40 goals and 38 assists.

Nashville's Filip Forsberg is among the top offensive players on the team with 76 total points (39 goals and 37 assists).

Juuse Saros has a .920 save percentage (seventh-best in the league), with 1880 total saves, conceding 164 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Predators Injuries: Michael McCarron: Out (Upper Body), Matt Luff: Day To Day (Illness), Jeremy Lauzon: Out (Undisclosed)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos has been a top contributor on Tampa Bay this season, with 90 points in 76 games.

Victor Hedman has picked up 76 points (1.0 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 57 assists.

Alex Killorn has scored 25 goals and added 33 assists through 77 games for Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1624 saves. His .917 save percentage is ninth-best in the league.

Lightning Injuries: None

Lightning Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/16/2022 Jets W 7-4 Home -247 4/19/2022 Red Wings L 4-3 Home -507 4/21/2022 Maple Leafs W 8-1 Home -140 4/23/2022 Predators - Home -157 4/24/2022 Panthers - Away - 4/26/2022 Blue Jackets - Home - 4/28/2022 Blue Jackets - Away -

Predators Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/16/2022 Blackhawks W 4-3 Home -304 4/17/2022 Blues L 8-3 Home -103 4/19/2022 Flames W 3-2 Home +109 4/23/2022 Lightning - Away +133 4/24/2022 Wild - Home - 4/26/2022 Flames - Home - 4/28/2022 Avalanche - Away -

Regional restrictions apply.