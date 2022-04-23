Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Lightning (47-22-8) and the Nashville Predators (44-28-5) take the ice in Tampa, Florida on April 23, 2022 at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning rank fifth in the Eastern Conference and the Predators are seventh in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Nashville
- Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Amalie Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tampa Bay and Nashville Stats
- The Lightning are scoring 3.4 goals per game (ninth in league), and the Predators are conceding 2.9 (14th).
- The Predators are scoring 3.2 goals per game (12th in NHL), and the Lightning are conceding 2.8 (sixth).
- Tampa Bay has a +47 goal differential on the season, eighth in the NHL.
- Nashville is 13th in the league in goal differential, at +19 (+0.2 per game).
- The Lightning have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.4% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.7% of penalties).
- The Predators have scored 56 power-play goals (seventh in league in power-play percentage), and the Lightning have conceded 41 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi's 20 goals and 69 assists in 75 games for Nashville add up to 89 total points on the season.
- Matt Duchene has racked up 78 points this season, with 40 goals and 38 assists.
- Nashville's Filip Forsberg is among the top offensive players on the team with 76 total points (39 goals and 37 assists).
- Juuse Saros has a .920 save percentage (seventh-best in the league), with 1880 total saves, conceding 164 goals (2.6 goals against average).
Predators Injuries: Michael McCarron: Out (Upper Body), Matt Luff: Day To Day (Illness), Jeremy Lauzon: Out (Undisclosed)
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos has been a top contributor on Tampa Bay this season, with 90 points in 76 games.
- Victor Hedman has picked up 76 points (1.0 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 57 assists.
- Alex Killorn has scored 25 goals and added 33 assists through 77 games for Tampa Bay.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1624 saves. His .917 save percentage is ninth-best in the league.
Lightning Injuries: None
Lightning Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/16/2022
Jets
W 7-4
Home
-247
4/19/2022
Red Wings
L 4-3
Home
-507
4/21/2022
Maple Leafs
W 8-1
Home
-140
4/23/2022
Predators
-
Home
-157
4/24/2022
Panthers
-
Away
-
4/26/2022
Blue Jackets
-
Home
-
4/28/2022
Blue Jackets
-
Away
-
Predators Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/16/2022
Blackhawks
W 4-3
Home
-304
4/17/2022
Blues
L 8-3
Home
-103
4/19/2022
Flames
W 3-2
Home
+109
4/23/2022
Lightning
-
Away
+133
4/24/2022
Wild
-
Home
-
4/26/2022
Flames
-
Home
-
4/28/2022
Avalanche
-
Away
-
Regional restrictions apply.