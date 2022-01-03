Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) his goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-0) and the Nashville Predators (20-11-2), starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights are first (with 44 points) and the Predators third (42 points) in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Nashville

    • Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Nashville

    Golden Knights vs Predators Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    -

    -

    -

    Las Vegas and Nashville Stats

    • The Golden Knights are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Predators are eighth in goals allowed (2.7).
    • The Predators are 13th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Golden Knights are 19th in goals conceded (3.0).
    • Las Vegas is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +18 (+0.5 per game).
    • Nashville is +12 overall in terms of goals this season, 11th in the NHL.
    • The Predators have conceded 20 power-play goals (10th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 17 power-play goals (14th in power-play percentage).
    • The Golden Knights have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (25th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Predators have scored 25 power-play goals (sixth in power-play percentage).

    Nashville Impact Players

    • Roman Josi's 30 points are important for Nashville. He has 11 goals and 19 assists in 31 games.
    • Mikael Granlund has racked up 29 points this season, with five goals and 24 assists.
    • Matt Duchene has posted 13 goals on the season, chipping in 16 assists.
    • Juuse Saros has a .925 save percentage (eighth-best in the league). He has 705 saves (27.1 per game), and has allowed 57 goals (2.2 per game).

    Predators Injuries: Dante Fabbro: Out (Health Protocols), Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols)

    Las Vegas Impact Players

    • One of Las Vegas' top contributing offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) and plays an average of 19:03 per game.
    • Reilly Smith has 11 goals and 15 assists to total 26 points (0.7 per game).
    • Jonathan Marchessault's 24 points this season have come via 16 goals and eight assists.
    • In 24 games, Robin Lehner has conceded 70 goals (2.9 per game) and has recorded 668 saves (27.8 per game).
    • Laurent Brossoit has registered a .904 save percentage (33rd in the league), allowing 28 goals (2.0 per game) with 265 saves (18.9 per game).

    Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Health Protocols), Evgenii Dadonov: Out (Health Protocols), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Alex Pietrangelo: Out (Health Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Nashville Predators at Vegas Golden Knights

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
