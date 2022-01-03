Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-0) and the Nashville Predators (20-11-2), starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights are first (with 44 points) and the Predators third (42 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Nashville
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Nashville
Las Vegas and Nashville Stats
- The Golden Knights are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Predators are eighth in goals allowed (2.7).
- The Predators are 13th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Golden Knights are 19th in goals conceded (3.0).
- Las Vegas is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +18 (+0.5 per game).
- Nashville is +12 overall in terms of goals this season, 11th in the NHL.
- The Predators have conceded 20 power-play goals (10th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 17 power-play goals (14th in power-play percentage).
- The Golden Knights have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (25th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Predators have scored 25 power-play goals (sixth in power-play percentage).
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi's 30 points are important for Nashville. He has 11 goals and 19 assists in 31 games.
- Mikael Granlund has racked up 29 points this season, with five goals and 24 assists.
- Matt Duchene has posted 13 goals on the season, chipping in 16 assists.
- Juuse Saros has a .925 save percentage (eighth-best in the league). He has 705 saves (27.1 per game), and has allowed 57 goals (2.2 per game).
Predators Injuries: Dante Fabbro: Out (Health Protocols), Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols)
Las Vegas Impact Players
- One of Las Vegas' top contributing offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) and plays an average of 19:03 per game.
- Reilly Smith has 11 goals and 15 assists to total 26 points (0.7 per game).
- Jonathan Marchessault's 24 points this season have come via 16 goals and eight assists.
- In 24 games, Robin Lehner has conceded 70 goals (2.9 per game) and has recorded 668 saves (27.8 per game).
- Laurent Brossoit has registered a .904 save percentage (33rd in the league), allowing 28 goals (2.0 per game) with 265 saves (18.9 per game).
Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Health Protocols), Evgenii Dadonov: Out (Health Protocols), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Alex Pietrangelo: Out (Health Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)
