Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

NHL action on Thursday features the Nashville Predators (37-23-4) visiting the Vegas Golden Knights (34-28-4) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Predators are fifth and the Golden Knights ninth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Nashville

Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Thursday, March 24, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Nashville vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Predators -1.5 6

Nashville and Las Vegas Stats

The Predators are ninth in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 17th defensively (3.0 against).

On average, the Golden Knights score 3.0 goals in a game (15th in NHL), and the Predators concede 2.8 (13th).

Nashville is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +27 (+0.4 per game).

Las Vegas is 18th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +1.

The Predators have scored 49 power-play goals (fifth in league in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 38 goals on power-plays (17th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Predators have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (13th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 31 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault drives the offense for Las Vegas with 48 points (0.8 per game), with 25 goals and 23 assists in 60 games (playing 17:22 per game).

Chandler Stephenson is a key piece of the offense for Las Vegas with 46 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 31 assists in 63 games.

Reilly Smith has 38 points so far, including 16 goals and 22 assists.

Laurent Brossoit has an .895 save percentage (46th in the league), with 526 total saves, allowing 62 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Golden Knights Injuries: Robin Lehner: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclsoed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Michael Amadio: Out (COVID-19), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Zach Whitecloud: Out (COVID-19), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm)

Nashville Impact Players

One of Nashville's top contributing offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has 78 points (18 goals, 60 assists) and plays an average of 25:14 per game.

Matt Duchene has 34 goals and 32 assists to total 66 points (1.1 per game).

Filip Forsberg has 35 goals and 28 assists for Nashville.

In 53 games, Juuse Saros has conceded 130 goals (2.48 goals against average) and has racked up 1539 saves.

Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Dante Fabbro: Out (Upper-body), Matt Benning: Out (Undisclosed)

