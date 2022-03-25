Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Thursday features the Nashville Predators (37-23-4) visiting the Vegas Golden Knights (34-28-4) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Predators are fifth and the Golden Knights ninth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Nashville
- Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Nashville vs. Las Vegas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Predators
-1.5
6
Nashville and Las Vegas Stats
- The Predators are ninth in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 17th defensively (3.0 against).
- On average, the Golden Knights score 3.0 goals in a game (15th in NHL), and the Predators concede 2.8 (13th).
- Nashville is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +27 (+0.4 per game).
- Las Vegas is 18th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +1.
- The Predators have scored 49 power-play goals (fifth in league in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 38 goals on power-plays (17th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Predators have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (13th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 31 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Jonathan Marchessault drives the offense for Las Vegas with 48 points (0.8 per game), with 25 goals and 23 assists in 60 games (playing 17:22 per game).
- Chandler Stephenson is a key piece of the offense for Las Vegas with 46 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 31 assists in 63 games.
- Reilly Smith has 38 points so far, including 16 goals and 22 assists.
- Laurent Brossoit has an .895 save percentage (46th in the league), with 526 total saves, allowing 62 goals (2.9 goals against average).
Golden Knights Injuries: Robin Lehner: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclsoed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Michael Amadio: Out (COVID-19), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Zach Whitecloud: Out (COVID-19), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm)
Nashville Impact Players
- One of Nashville's top contributing offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has 78 points (18 goals, 60 assists) and plays an average of 25:14 per game.
- Matt Duchene has 34 goals and 32 assists to total 66 points (1.1 per game).
- Filip Forsberg has 35 goals and 28 assists for Nashville.
- In 53 games, Juuse Saros has conceded 130 goals (2.48 goals against average) and has racked up 1539 saves.
Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Dante Fabbro: Out (Upper-body), Matt Benning: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.