How to Watch Predators at Blackhawks

The Predators go for their seventh straight win Friday night when they travel to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks

The Predators start a mini two-game road trip when they travel to Chicago on Friday night to face the Blackhawks. They head away from home red-hot, as they have reeled off six straight wins. The winning streak has them 18-10-1 on the year and has moved them up to second place in the Central Division.

How to Watch Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Nashville has been as hot as any team in the NHL, and Friday it will look to make it seven in a row when it tries to avenge an earlier season loss to the rival Blackhawks.

Chicago took down Nashville 2-1 in overtime back on Nov. 7th. That loss is the only extra time loss for the Predators this year.

The Blackhawks will look to do it again on Friday and, in turn, win their second in a row for the first time since the middle of November.

Chicago has alternated wins and losses over its last 13 games, but the team is coming off a huge overtime win against the Capitals.

The win against Washington gave the Blackhawks a season sweep over the powerful Capitals.

Friday they hope that win can get them going on a winning streak and they can finally snap their back and forth play over the last month.

