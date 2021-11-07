How to Watch Predators at Blackhawks

The Predators take on the Blackhawks in Chicago on Sunday in NHL action.

The NHL season has been full of entertainment already and that will not change with Sunday’s slate, which includes a matchup between the Predators and the Blackhawks in Chicago.

How to Watch Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

So far this season, the Predators have looked like a middle of the road team, but they would like to start firing on all cylinders. They're coming into this matchup against Chicago with a 6-5-0 record. Nashville will look to win it’s second straight game.

The Blackhawks have had a brutal start to the season. They are just 1-9-2 so far this season and are not looking like postseason contenders.

They can still turn their season around, and they can start with a win over Nashville.

Looking at this game from the outside, the Predators look like overwhelming favorites, but the Blackhawks have talent and are hungry for a win. This should be a fun game to watch.

