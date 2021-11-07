How to Watch Predators at Blackhawks

How to Watch Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL season has been full of entertainment already and that will not change with Sunday’s slate, which includes a matchup between the Predators and the Blackhawks in Chicago.
How to Watch Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks Today:
Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021
Game Time: 7 p.m. EST
TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago
So far this season, the Predators have looked like a middle of the road team, but they would like to start firing on all cylinders. They're coming into this matchup against Chicago with a 6-5-0 record. Nashville will look to win it’s second straight game.
The Blackhawks have had a brutal start to the season. They are just 1-9-2 so far this season and are not looking like postseason contenders.
They can still turn their season around, and they can start with a win over Nashville.
Looking at this game from the outside, the Predators look like overwhelming favorites, but the Blackhawks have talent and are hungry for a win. This should be a fun game to watch.
