Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Nashville Predators vs New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Winless on home ice, the struggling Islanders host the streaking Predators on Thursday night.
    Author:

    Behind a pair of Anders Lee goals, New York ended an 11-game losing streak in a 5-3 win over Ottawa on Tuesday night. The Islanders now hope to end another losing streak as they aim for their first win since moving into the UBS Arena.

    Opposing the Isles will be the Predators, who have won five of their last eight games behind winger Filip Forsberg, who has scored seven of his 11 goals in the last 10 games. The Predators' 10th-ranked power-play unit has scored five times in the last five games with a man advantage.

    How to Watch Nashville Predators vs New York Islanders:

    Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: MSG+

    You can stream the Nashville Predators vs New York Islanders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Getting an early jump on teams has been imperative to New York’s success this season. When scoring first, the Islanders are 6-3-4 and are 0-7-1 when allowing the opening goal. Nashville’s defense is keeping the team in games, yielding 64 goals this season which is the second-fewest number of goals allowed in the National Hockey League.

    The Predators are coming off a 5-2 win over Detroit, as Ryan Johansen (power play), Roman Josi, Nick Cousins, Eeli Tolvanen and Dante Fabbro scored in the win, while David Rittich made 14 saves in relief of Juuse Saros who missed the game due to a non-COVID-19 illness.

    Saros is 11-8-1 this season between the pipes allowing 2.37 goals against per game with a .921 save percentage.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Nashville Predators vs New York Islanders

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17316136
    NHL

    How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. New York Islanders

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Washington at Texas in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    Chicago Blackhawks
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Canadiens

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball in front of Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How To Watch Jazz at 76ers

    31 minutes ago
    UConn Huskies
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch UConn at Georgia Tech

    31 minutes ago
    kentucky womens basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch DePaul at Kentucky in Women's College Basketball

    31 minutes ago
    villanova women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Villanova at James Madison in Women's College Basketball

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17302257
    College Basketball

    How to Watch LIU at Fordham

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17304959
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Purdue at Rutgers

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy