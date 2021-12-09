Behind a pair of Anders Lee goals, New York ended an 11-game losing streak in a 5-3 win over Ottawa on Tuesday night. The Islanders now hope to end another losing streak as they aim for their first win since moving into the UBS Arena.

Opposing the Isles will be the Predators, who have won five of their last eight games behind winger Filip Forsberg, who has scored seven of his 11 goals in the last 10 games. The Predators' 10th-ranked power-play unit has scored five times in the last five games with a man advantage.

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs New York Islanders:

Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG+

Getting an early jump on teams has been imperative to New York’s success this season. When scoring first, the Islanders are 6-3-4 and are 0-7-1 when allowing the opening goal. Nashville’s defense is keeping the team in games, yielding 64 goals this season which is the second-fewest number of goals allowed in the National Hockey League.

The Predators are coming off a 5-2 win over Detroit, as Ryan Johansen (power play), Roman Josi, Nick Cousins, Eeli Tolvanen and Dante Fabbro scored in the win, while David Rittich made 14 saves in relief of Juuse Saros who missed the game due to a non-COVID-19 illness.

Saros is 11-8-1 this season between the pipes allowing 2.37 goals against per game with a .921 save percentage.

