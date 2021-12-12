How to Watch Predators at Rangers

The Rangers and the Predators are both doing well in their respective conferences heading into their matchup Sunday.

The Predators are the fourth-place team in the Western Conference with 33 points and a 16-10-1 record. They are fresh off two wins against the Islanders and the Devils, and they are bringing a four-game winning streak into Sunday's contest against the Rangers.

The Rangers are the second-place team in the Eastern Conference with 39 points and a record of 18-5-3. Outside of a loss to the Avalanche last Wednesday, New York has not lost since the Maple Leafs on Nov. 18.

How to Watch Nashville Predators at New York Rangers Today:



Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Nashville's Matt Duchene has 13 goals and 12 assists on the season. He makes things happen on the ice, but he will be up against New York goalie Igor Shesterkin, who has a 93.7 save percentage.

On the flip side, New York's Chris Kreider has 17 goals and four assists on the year. He will be matched up against Nashville goalie Juuse Saros, who has a 92.1 save percentage.

