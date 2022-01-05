How to Watch Predators at Golden Knights

The Western Conference is in for a huge matchup as the No. 1 seeded Golden Knights take on the No. 3 seeded Predators.

The Golden Knights are trying to pick back up where they left off since the postponements. When the league broke for Christmas, they were the No. 1 team in the Western Conference. They are two points ahead of the Blues with 45 points and a 22-12-1 record.

One point behind St. Louis and three points behind Vegas are the Predators. They are 20-11-2 with 42 points and currently sit No. 3 in the West.

How to Watch Nashville Predators at Vegas Golden Knights Today:



Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream the Nashville Predators at Vegas Golden Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vegas leads the NHL in goals scored with 124 total. That is in large part because of Jonathan Marchessault, who has 16 this season with eight assists.

Filip Forsberg leads Nashville in goals scored, one behind Marchessault, with 15 goals this season on 30 less shots on goal as well.

Regional restrictions may apply.