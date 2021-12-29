Publish date:
How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Capitals (18-6-7) hit the ice against the Nashville Predators (19-10-1) in NHL action on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals are third in the Eastern Conference (43 points), while the Predators are fourth in the Western Conference (39 points).
How to Watch Washington vs. Nashville
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Betting Information for Washington vs. Nashville
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Capitals
-1.5
6
Washington and Nashville Stats
- On average, the Capitals score 3.4 goals in a game (fifth in league), and the Predators give up 2.6 (sixth).
- The Predators are 16th in the NHL in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Capitals are sixth on defense (2.6 against).
- Washington is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +26.
- Nashville is 13th in the NHL in goal differential, at +9 (+0.3 per game).
- The Predators have conceded 20 power-play goals (21st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).
- The Predators have scored 22 power-play goals (on 25.6% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 15 (killing off 81.0% of penalties, 13th in league).
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi is one of the top offensive options for Nashville with 29 points (1.0 per game), with 10 goals and 19 assists in 30 games (playing 24:45 per game).
- Mikael Granlund has scored 27 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has five goals and 22 assists.
- Matt Duchene is a crucial contributor on offense for Nashville with 13 goals and 12 assists.
- Juuse Saros has played 24 games this season, conceding 52 goals (2.2 per game) with 636 saves (26.5 per game) and a .924 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).
Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Roman Josi: Out (Health Protocols), Colton Sissons: Out (Health Protocols)
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors (47 total points), having put up 22 goals and 25 assists.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has nine goals and 21 assists to total 30 points (1.1 per game).
- John Carlson has six goals and 20 assists for Washington.
- Ilya Samsonov has conceded 40 goals (2.5 per game) and racked up 402 saves (25.1 per game) with a .910 save percentage (25th in the league).
- Vitek Vanecek has conceded 38 goals (2.4 per game) and recorded 386 saves (24.1 per game) with a .910 save percentage (25th in the league).
Capitals Injuries: Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)
How To Watch
December
29
2021
Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
