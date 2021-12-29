Skip to main content
    How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 12, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) skates before first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Capitals (18-6-7) hit the ice against the Nashville Predators (19-10-1) in NHL action on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals are third in the Eastern Conference (43 points), while the Predators are fourth in the Western Conference (39 points).

    How to Watch Washington vs. Nashville

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Washington vs. Nashville

    Capitals vs Predators Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Capitals

    -1.5

    6

    Washington and Nashville Stats

    • On average, the Capitals score 3.4 goals in a game (fifth in league), and the Predators give up 2.6 (sixth).
    • The Predators are 16th in the NHL in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Capitals are sixth on defense (2.6 against).
    • Washington is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +26.
    • Nashville is 13th in the NHL in goal differential, at +9 (+0.3 per game).
    • The Predators have conceded 20 power-play goals (21st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).
    • The Predators have scored 22 power-play goals (on 25.6% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 15 (killing off 81.0% of penalties, 13th in league).

    Nashville Impact Players

    • Roman Josi is one of the top offensive options for Nashville with 29 points (1.0 per game), with 10 goals and 19 assists in 30 games (playing 24:45 per game).
    • Mikael Granlund has scored 27 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has five goals and 22 assists.
    • Matt Duchene is a crucial contributor on offense for Nashville with 13 goals and 12 assists.
    • Juuse Saros has played 24 games this season, conceding 52 goals (2.2 per game) with 636 saves (26.5 per game) and a .924 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

    Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Roman Josi: Out (Health Protocols), Colton Sissons: Out (Health Protocols)

    Washington Impact Players

    • Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors (47 total points), having put up 22 goals and 25 assists.
    • Evgeny Kuznetsov has nine goals and 21 assists to total 30 points (1.1 per game).
    • John Carlson has six goals and 20 assists for Washington.
    • Ilya Samsonov has conceded 40 goals (2.5 per game) and racked up 402 saves (25.1 per game) with a .910 save percentage (25th in the league).
    • Vitek Vanecek has conceded 38 goals (2.4 per game) and recorded 386 saves (24.1 per game) with a .910 save percentage (25th in the league).

    Capitals Injuries: Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

