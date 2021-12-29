Dec 12, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) skates before first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (18-6-7) hit the ice against the Nashville Predators (19-10-1) in NHL action on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals are third in the Eastern Conference (43 points), while the Predators are fourth in the Western Conference (39 points).

How to Watch Washington vs. Nashville

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Washington vs. Nashville

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6

Washington and Nashville Stats

On average, the Capitals score 3.4 goals in a game (fifth in league), and the Predators give up 2.6 (sixth).

The Predators are 16th in the NHL in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Capitals are sixth on defense (2.6 against).

Washington is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +26.

Nashville is 13th in the NHL in goal differential, at +9 (+0.3 per game).

The Predators have conceded 20 power-play goals (21st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).

The Predators have scored 22 power-play goals (on 25.6% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 15 (killing off 81.0% of penalties, 13th in league).

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi is one of the top offensive options for Nashville with 29 points (1.0 per game), with 10 goals and 19 assists in 30 games (playing 24:45 per game).

Mikael Granlund has scored 27 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has five goals and 22 assists.

Matt Duchene is a crucial contributor on offense for Nashville with 13 goals and 12 assists.

Juuse Saros has played 24 games this season, conceding 52 goals (2.2 per game) with 636 saves (26.5 per game) and a .924 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Roman Josi: Out (Health Protocols), Colton Sissons: Out (Health Protocols)

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors (47 total points), having put up 22 goals and 25 assists.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has nine goals and 21 assists to total 30 points (1.1 per game).

John Carlson has six goals and 20 assists for Washington.

Ilya Samsonov has conceded 40 goals (2.5 per game) and racked up 402 saves (25.1 per game) with a .910 save percentage (25th in the league).

Vitek Vanecek has conceded 38 goals (2.4 per game) and recorded 386 saves (24.1 per game) with a .910 save percentage (25th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)

