New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates with the puck while being defended by Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils (21-32-5) and the Anaheim Ducks (27-24-9) hit the ice in Newark, New Jersey on March 12, 2022 at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Devils sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference with 47 points and the Ducks rank 11th in the Western Conference with 63 points.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Anaheim

Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Anaheim

Devils vs Ducks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Devils

-1.5

6

New Jersey and Anaheim Stats

  • The Devils put up 3.0 goals per game (176 in 58 games), and the Ducks give up 3.1 (187 in 60).
  • The Ducks are 22nd in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Devils are 26th in goals allowed (3.5).
  • New Jersey has a -27 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the league.
  • Anaheim's goal differential is -15 on the season (21st in the league).
  • The Ducks have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.8% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 18.5% of opportunities).
  • The Devils have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (10th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Ducks have scored 42 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).

New Jersey Impact Players

  • One of New Jersey's most productive offensive players this season is Jesper Bratt, who has 55 points (19 goals, 36 assists) and plays an average of 17:00 per game.
  • Jack Hughes has 44 points (1.2 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 26 assists.
  • Nico Hischier has scored 16 goals and added 22 assists through 50 games for New Jersey.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has conceded 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) and racked up 593 saves with an .894 save percentage (45th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

Anaheim Impact Players

  • Troy Terry has collected 28 goals and 21 assists in 55 games for Anaheim, good for 49 points.
  • Trevor Zegras is a key piece of the offense for Anaheim with 43 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 27 assists in 53 games.
  • Cam Fowler is a key player on offense for Anaheim with six goals and 26 assists.
  • Anthony Stolarz has 525 saves while giving up 49 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .915 save percentage (17th in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Ryan Getzlaf: Out (Lower-body), Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Anaheim Ducks at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

