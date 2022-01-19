New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel (81) and goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) celebrate after defeating the Montreal Canadiens at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils (14-18-5) take on the Arizona Coyotes (9-24-4) in NHL play on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Devils sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with 33 points and the Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference with 22 points.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Arizona

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

Prudential Center Live Stream on fuboTV

Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Devils -1.5 6

New Jersey and Arizona Stats

The Devils are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Coyotes are 32nd in goals allowed (3.7).

The Coyotes are 32nd in the NHL in scoring (2.2 goals per game), and the Devils are 26th on defense (3.4 against).

New Jersey is -19 overall in goal differential this season, 23rd in the NHL.

Arizona's goal differential is -54 on the season (32nd in the league).

The Devils have scored 15 power-play goals (successful on 14.7% of opportunities), and the Coyotes have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.2% of penalties).

The Coyotes have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 12.9% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.3% of penalties).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt has been vital to New Jersey this season, with 32 points in 34 games.

In 22 games, Mackenzie Blackwood has conceded 66 goals (3.24 goals against average) and has racked up 580 saves.

Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller drives the offense for Arizona with 29 points (0.8 per game), with 14 goals and 15 assists in 37 games (playing 19:58 per game).

Phil Kessel is one of the top contributors for Arizona with 26 total points (0.7 per game), with five goals and 21 assists in 37 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere has earned seven goals on the season, chipping in 17 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has a .907 save percentage (28th in the league). He has 615 saves, and has conceded 63 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Anton Stralman: Out (Health Protocols), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Cam Dineen: Out (Health Protocols), Carter Hutton: Out (Lower body), Barrett Hayton: Out (Hand), Ryan Dzingel: Out (COVID-19), Scott Wedgewood: Out (Health Protocols), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Health Protocols)

