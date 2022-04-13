New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 7, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes celebrate the goal scored by center Nick Schmaltz (8) against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils (25-41-6) square off against the Arizona Coyotes (22-45-5) as a part of Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Gila River Arena. The Devils are 15th in the Eastern Conference (56 points), and the Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference (49 points).

How to Watch Arizona vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Gila River Arena

New Jersey and Arizona Stats

The Devils are 17th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Coyotes are 28th in goals allowed (3.6).

The Coyotes are 32nd in the league in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Devils are 29th defensively (3.7 against).

New Jersey has a -47 goal differential on the season, 25th in the NHL.

Arizona is 32nd in the league in goal differential, at -83 (-1.2 per game).

The Coyotes have conceded 58 power-play goals (32nd in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).

The Devils have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.3% of penalties), and the Coyotes have scored 24 power-play goals (successful on 13.6% of opportunities).

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller's 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 games for Arizona add up to 63 total points on the season.

Nick Schmaltz has helped lead the offense for Arizona this season with 22 goals and 28 assists.

Phil Kessel has netted seven goals on the season, chipping in 37 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has played 44 games this season, conceding 139 goals (3.5 goals against average) with 1297 saves and a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Bryan Little: Out (Head), Janis Moser: Out (Upper-body)

New Jersey Impact Players

One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Jesper Bratt, who has scored 67 points in 67 games (23 goals and 44 assists).

Jack Hughes is another of New Jersey's top contributors through 49 games, with 26 goals and 30 assists.

Nico Hischier has 20 goals and 34 assists for New Jersey.

Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 70 goals (3.29 goals against average) and racked up 593 saves.

Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Nathan Bastian: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

Devils Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/5/2022 Rangers L 3-1 Home +126 4/7/2022 Canadiens L 7-4 Home -160 4/9/2022 Stars W 3-1 Away +213 4/12/2022 Coyotes - Away -153 4/14/2022 Avalanche - Away - 4/16/2022 Kraken - Away - 4/18/2022 Golden Knights - Away -

Coyotes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/4/2022 Blues L 5-1 Away +328 4/7/2022 Canucks L 5-1 Home +144 4/9/2022 Golden Knights L 6-1 Away +324 4/12/2022 Devils - Home +129 4/14/2022 Canucks - Away - 4/16/2022 Flames - Away - 4/18/2022 Hurricanes - Home -

