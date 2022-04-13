New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Jersey Devils (25-41-6) square off against the Arizona Coyotes (22-45-5) as a part of Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Gila River Arena. The Devils are 15th in the Eastern Conference (56 points), and the Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference (49 points).
How to Watch Arizona vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Gila River Arena
New Jersey and Arizona Stats
- The Devils are 17th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Coyotes are 28th in goals allowed (3.6).
- The Coyotes are 32nd in the league in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Devils are 29th defensively (3.7 against).
- New Jersey has a -47 goal differential on the season, 25th in the NHL.
- Arizona is 32nd in the league in goal differential, at -83 (-1.2 per game).
- The Coyotes have conceded 58 power-play goals (32nd in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).
- The Devils have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.3% of penalties), and the Coyotes have scored 24 power-play goals (successful on 13.6% of opportunities).
Arizona Impact Players
- Clayton Keller's 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 games for Arizona add up to 63 total points on the season.
- Nick Schmaltz has helped lead the offense for Arizona this season with 22 goals and 28 assists.
- Phil Kessel has netted seven goals on the season, chipping in 37 assists.
- Karel Vejmelka has played 44 games this season, conceding 139 goals (3.5 goals against average) with 1297 saves and a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).
Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Bryan Little: Out (Head), Janis Moser: Out (Upper-body)
New Jersey Impact Players
- One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Jesper Bratt, who has scored 67 points in 67 games (23 goals and 44 assists).
- Jack Hughes is another of New Jersey's top contributors through 49 games, with 26 goals and 30 assists.
- Nico Hischier has 20 goals and 34 assists for New Jersey.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 70 goals (3.29 goals against average) and racked up 593 saves.
Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Nathan Bastian: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)
Devils Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/5/2022
Rangers
L 3-1
Home
+126
4/7/2022
Canadiens
L 7-4
Home
-160
4/9/2022
Stars
W 3-1
Away
+213
4/12/2022
Coyotes
-
Away
-153
4/14/2022
Avalanche
-
Away
-
4/16/2022
Kraken
-
Away
-
4/18/2022
Golden Knights
-
Away
-
Coyotes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/4/2022
Blues
L 5-1
Away
+328
4/7/2022
Canucks
L 5-1
Home
+144
4/9/2022
Golden Knights
L 6-1
Away
+324
4/12/2022
Devils
-
Home
+129
4/14/2022
Canucks
-
Away
-
4/16/2022
Flames
-
Away
-
4/18/2022
Hurricanes
-
Home
-
