New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 7, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes celebrate the goal scored by center Nick Schmaltz (8) against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 7, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes celebrate the goal scored by center Nick Schmaltz (8) against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils (25-41-6) square off against the Arizona Coyotes (22-45-5) as a part of Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Gila River Arena. The Devils are 15th in the Eastern Conference (56 points), and the Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference (49 points).

How to Watch Arizona vs. New Jersey

New Jersey and Arizona Stats

  • The Devils are 17th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Coyotes are 28th in goals allowed (3.6).
  • The Coyotes are 32nd in the league in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Devils are 29th defensively (3.7 against).
  • New Jersey has a -47 goal differential on the season, 25th in the NHL.
  • Arizona is 32nd in the league in goal differential, at -83 (-1.2 per game).
  • The Coyotes have conceded 58 power-play goals (32nd in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).
  • The Devils have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.3% of penalties), and the Coyotes have scored 24 power-play goals (successful on 13.6% of opportunities).

Arizona Impact Players

  • Clayton Keller's 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 games for Arizona add up to 63 total points on the season.
  • Nick Schmaltz has helped lead the offense for Arizona this season with 22 goals and 28 assists.
  • Phil Kessel has netted seven goals on the season, chipping in 37 assists.
  • Karel Vejmelka has played 44 games this season, conceding 139 goals (3.5 goals against average) with 1297 saves and a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Bryan Little: Out (Head), Janis Moser: Out (Upper-body)

New Jersey Impact Players

  • One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Jesper Bratt, who has scored 67 points in 67 games (23 goals and 44 assists).
  • Jack Hughes is another of New Jersey's top contributors through 49 games, with 26 goals and 30 assists.
  • Nico Hischier has 20 goals and 34 assists for New Jersey.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 70 goals (3.29 goals against average) and racked up 593 saves.

Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Nathan Bastian: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

Devils Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/5/2022

Rangers

L 3-1

Home

+126

4/7/2022

Canadiens

L 7-4

Home

-160

4/9/2022

Stars

W 3-1

Away

+213

4/12/2022

Coyotes

-

Away

-153

4/14/2022

Avalanche

-

Away

-

4/16/2022

Kraken

-

Away

-

4/18/2022

Golden Knights

-

Away

-

Coyotes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/4/2022

Blues

L 5-1

Away

+328

4/7/2022

Canucks

L 5-1

Home

+144

4/9/2022

Golden Knights

L 6-1

Away

+324

4/12/2022

Devils

-

Home

+129

4/14/2022

Canucks

-

Away

-

4/16/2022

Flames

-

Away

-

4/18/2022

Hurricanes

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

New Jersey Devils at Arizona Coyotes

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola (left) celebrates with teammates after defeating the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola (left) celebrates with teammates after defeating the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Apr 9, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) chases Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) as defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) looks on during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and center Roope Hintz (24) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Pavelski scores a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils vs. Coyotes

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Apr 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), forward Evgenii Dadonov (63) and center Jack Eichel (9) celebrate a goal during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Canucks

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Apr 7, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes celebrate the goal scored by center Nick Schmaltz (8) against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy