How to Watch Devils at Sabres

On Wednesday night in NHL action, the Devils will hit the road to take on the Sabres in Buffalo.

Even with COVID-19 still forcing games to be postponed, the NHL is pushing forward with the schedule. One intriguing game tonight will feature the Devils taking on the Sabres in Buffalo.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Buffalo Sabres Today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Live stream the New Jersey Devils at Buffalo Sabres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Devils hold a 10-15-5 record and need to find a way to put a few wins together. New Jersey is on the outside looking in, but the team has the talent to improve. Last time out, the Devils ended up losing to the Penguins, marking their sixth straight loss.

On the other side of the rink, the Sabres have started the year with a 10-15-5 record as well. Buffalo is in the exact same position as the Devils tonight. If Buffalo wants to work its way back into being a postseason contender, it needs to start winning now.

Both of these teams are in dire need of picking up a win to get back on track. Neither one of them is viewed as a legitimate challenger, but they will fight to earn that respect. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with this win.

Regional restrictions may apply.