How to Watch Devils at Flames

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Wednesday night in NHL action, the Devils are set to hit the road to take on the Flames in Calgary.

The 2021-22 NHL season will continue forward on Wednesday with quite a few good games to watch. One of those intriguing matchups will feature the Devils hitting the road to take on the Flames in Calgary. With the season coming down the stretch, teams are looking to finish the season strong.

How to Watch the New Jersey Devils at Calgary Flames Today:

Game Date: Mar. 16, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Live stream the New Jersey Devils at Calgary Flames on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Devils are 22-32-5 and are likely out of the playoff chase. However, they would still love to string a few wins together to get back on track down the stretch. New Jersey is coming off of a tough 6-3 loss against the Canucks in their last game.

On the other side of the ice, the Flames hold a 36-16-7 record and are without a doubt a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. Calgary has been good all season long and have shown no signs of slowing down. In their last game, the Flames ended up losing to the Avalanche by a final score of 3-0.

This should be a very entertaining game between two talented teams. While the Flames are favored heavily to win this game, the Devils will not go down without a big fight. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

New Jersey Devils at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
