How to Watch Devils at Hurricanes

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hurricanes host the Devils on Saturday night looking to win their third straight game.

The Hurricanes take an eight-game home winning streak into their game on Saturday. Carolina also won six of seven and is 21-7-1 on the season.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hurricanes are currently tied for first place in the Metropolitan Division with the Rangers and Penguins.

Friday night, they will look to keep pace with the top teams and get a win over a Devils team who has lost three straight.

New Jersey has won just one game over its last seven games, but that win was a 7-4 victory over the Hurricanes back on Jan. 22.

It was a big win for the Devils, but they could not keep it going as they have lost to the Kings, Stars and Lightning since.

Saturday night, they will look to get another upset win of the Hurricanes and finally get back in the win column as they play the second of a three-game road trip.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Dec 11, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) skates with the puck past New York Islanders defenseman Robin Salo (2) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
