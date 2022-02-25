How to Watch Devils at Blackhawks

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Devils head to Chicago on Friday night looking to win their second straight game when they play the Blackhawks.

The Devils play the second of a two-game road trip Friday looking to repeat what they did Thursday night. New Jersey played one of its best games of the year in taking down the Penguins 6-1.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win snapped a two-game losing streak but was New Jersey's third win in the last five games. The Devils have been hot offensively in those wins, scoring 20 total goals.

Friday, they will look to stay hot as they take on a Blackhawks team that they beat in their first game of the year, 4-3 in overtime.

It has been a long time since that first game, but Chicago is still struggling to win games.

The Blackhawks lost their third straight game Sunday when the Panthers came to town and beat them 5-2. 

The loss was the 11th in the last 14 games for Chicago and has dropped it to 18-26-8 overall. 

A little over a month ago, the Blackhawks had clawed to within three games of .500 but have struggled since.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

