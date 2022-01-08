How to Watch Devils at Blue Jackets

Two teams that are falling in the rankings in the Eastern Conference are trying to regain their footing when they meet Saturday.

The Devils are 14-16-8 with 33 points through the season thus far. They currently rank No. 10 in the Eastern Conference, fighting to get up three points to No. 8. They have been plummeting recently, losing 12 of their last 17 games.

They don't rank top 10 in any major statistics. They are No. 14 in goals scored, No. 27 in goals scored against them, No. 30 in power-play percentage and No. 11 in penalty kill percentage.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets Today:



Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

New Jersey does a great job killing opponents' power plays, but the team needs to start scoring on its own opportunities.

The Blue Jackets, a conference rival, will be at home in this match. They are in a tailspin of their own. They have lost 11 of their last 14 games.

They rank above No. 25 in just one category, which is goals scored where they rank No. 16.

With both of these teams quickly falling down the rankings, one of them will get a win in this match and start the rebounding process. With a good portion of the season still ahead, either team can bounce back.

