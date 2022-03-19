How to Watch Devils at Oilers

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Oilers go for their fifth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it hosts the Devils

The Oilers wrap up a five-game homestead on Saturday and are looking to make it a perfect stay on their home ice.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Edmonton Oilers Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Edmonton has knocked off the Capitals, Lightning, Red Wings and Sabres already and will be looking to make it five in a row against the Devils.

The winning streak came after the Oilers had six of eight and has them up to 34-23-4 on the year and two points up on the Golden Knights for third place in the Pacific Division.

Saturday afternoon they will look to stay hot when they take on a Devils team that has lost two straight games.

The Devils will be playing their third straight game at home, but the first two have not gone well. They have lost to the Canucks and Flames by identical 6-3 scores as their defense has really struggled.

New Jersey is now just 22-34-5 and has completely dropped out of playoff contention and is now just trying to play spoiler.

Saturday the Devils get that opportunity against an Oilers team looking to stay in the playoff picture in the Western Conference.

Mar 12, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a gaol by forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
