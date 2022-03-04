Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers host the Devils on Friday night looking to win their second straight game.

The Rangers wrap up a three-game homestand on Friday night when they play the rival Devils. 

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the New Jersey Devils at New York Ranger game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York snapped a two-game losing streak on Wednesday when it beat the Blues 5-3. The win was just the Rangers' third in the last six games and improved their record to 34-15-5.

They now sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division, three points back of the Penguins and six points back of the first-place Hurricanes.

Friday night, they will look to get a second straight win against a Devils team that is coming off a 4-3 loss to Blue Jackets.

New Jersey was coming off a big 7-2 win over the Canucks, but couldn't get a second straight win.

The Devils have now lost four of their last six games and have fallen to 19-30-5 and are sitting in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division.

This is the first meeting between the two teams since the Rangers won 4-3 in a shootout back on Nov. 14.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17806011
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves at Thunder

By Evan Massey6 minutes ago
USATSI_17812821
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Pelicans

By Evan Massey6 minutes ago
USATSI_17792640
College Baseball

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas in College Baseball

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Dec 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Murray State Racers guard Tevin Brown (10) reacts after the Murray State Racers defeated the the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch OVC Tournament, First Semifinal: SEMO vs Murray State

By Steve Benko6 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) skates with the puck during the second period against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy