The Rangers host the Devils on Friday night looking to win their second straight game.

The Rangers wrap up a three-game homestand on Friday night when they play the rival Devils.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

New York snapped a two-game losing streak on Wednesday when it beat the Blues 5-3. The win was just the Rangers' third in the last six games and improved their record to 34-15-5.

They now sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division, three points back of the Penguins and six points back of the first-place Hurricanes.

Friday night, they will look to get a second straight win against a Devils team that is coming off a 4-3 loss to Blue Jackets.

New Jersey was coming off a big 7-2 win over the Canucks, but couldn't get a second straight win.

The Devils have now lost four of their last six games and have fallen to 19-30-5 and are sitting in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division.

This is the first meeting between the two teams since the Rangers won 4-3 in a shootout back on Nov. 14.

