How to Watch Devils at Maple Leafs

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the race for the NHL postseason heating up, the Devils will travel to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

The 2021-22 NHL season is quickly closing in on the postseason and teams are making the stretch run towards the playoffs. With that in mind, there are some intriguing games and teams to keep an eye on tonight. One matchup in particular to watch will feature the Devils hitting the road to take on the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

How to Watch the New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs Today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Live stream the New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Devils are out of the playoff picture with a 23-35-5. It might be too late for them to get into the postseason, but they can certainly try to play the role of spoilers and finish the year strong. New Jersey is coming off of a 7-4 win over the Rangers in its last outing.

On the other side of the ice, the Maple Leafs are in the playoff picture and hold a 39-18-5 record entering this matchup. Toronto has been good all season long and is looking to finish the year strong to rise up in the standings. Last time out, the Maple Leafs ended up losing to the Predators by a final score of 6-3.

This should be an entertaining matchup for the fans to watch. Even though the Maple Leafs are heavy favorites, the Devils won't go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
23
2022

New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

