How to Watch Devils at Capitals

Both the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals look to win their third game in a row.

Both the Devils and Capitals play for the first time this year in this Metropolitan division rivalry. These two are at opposite ends of that division spectrum though. The Caps are tied with the Hurricanes for the division lead with 47 points. The Devils are sitting second to last with 29 points.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals:

Date: Jan. 2, 2021

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

Watch New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals online with fuboTV

Washington has won its last two games since the league returned from a hiatus. The Capitals beat the Red Wings two days ago. They ended up winning comfortably, but it took them awhile to get going. They didn't score until the end of the second period to knot the game up at one goal apiece. But then Alex Ovechkin broke open the floodgates, making it look easy by scoring two goals.

Look for Washington to get off to a quicker start when it hosts the Devils.

New Jersey has also won both games since coming back from the break, including a thrilling 6-5 win over the Oilers in overtime. Jack Hughes took over, notching three points and two goals including the game winner.

The Devils got off a poor start this season, but New Jersey's stars are starting to kick it into a higher gear where it seems plausible they can move up in this division. The Devils can't be taken for granted, especially right now.

Regional restrictions may apply.