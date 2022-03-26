How to Watch Devils at Capitals

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Devils are set to take on the Capitals in Washington in an intriguing Saturday evening NHL matchup.

Who would have thought that the 2021-22 NHL season would have flown by as fast as it has? Teams are entering the final stretch run to make a push towards a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature the Devils traveling to Washington to face off against the Capitals.

How to Watch the New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Devils are currently way outside of the playoff picture. New Jersey is just 23-36-5 and is last place in the Metropolitan Division. The Devils are coming off of a tough 3-2 loss against the Maple Leafs in their last game.

On the other side of the rink, the Capitals are very much in the postseason hunt right now. Washington holds a 36-20-10 record and has a very solid chance to be a contender come playoff time. In their last game, the Capitals ended up beating the Sabres by a final score of 4-3.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. While the Devils may not be a playoff team, the Capitals certainly should not take them lightly. Make sure to tune in to see who ends up on top.

Mar 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
