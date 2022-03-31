How to Watch Devils at Bruins

The Bruins take on the Devils in a pivotal matchup for NHL playoff seeding on Thursday.

With fewer than 20 games left in the regular season, the Devils sit on the wrong side of the playoff picture. They are just 24-37-5 through 66 games with a point total of 53.

Even if we were just to speculate, they would need 31 points just to catch up to the No. 8 team in the conference.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jesper Bratt, a right-wing drafted by the Devils in 2016, leads their team in points with 65 total points (over 11 more than No. 2). He has 22 goals and 43 assists on the season.

New Jersey will be taking the ice with Boston in this matchup.

The Bruins are on the other side of the playoff picture, sitting at No. 7 in the conference. They are 41-20-5 this year with a total of 87 points.

Boston has a talented team that ranks No. 6 in goals scored against them, No. 8 in power-play percentage and No. 9 in penalty kill percentage.

The team is led by David Pastrnak who has 68 total points on 38 goals and 30 assists, just two points ahead of Brad Marchand.

Regional restrictions may apply.