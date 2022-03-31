Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bruins take on the Devils in a pivotal matchup for NHL playoff seeding on Thursday.

With fewer than 20 games left in the regular season, the Devils sit on the wrong side of the playoff picture. They are just 24-37-5 through 66 games with a point total of 53. 

Even if we were just to speculate, they would need 31 points just to catch up to the No. 8 team in the conference.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jesper Bratt, a right-wing drafted by the Devils in 2016, leads their team in points with 65 total points (over 11 more than No. 2). He has 22 goals and 43 assists on the season.

New Jersey will be taking the ice with Boston in this matchup.

The Bruins are on the other side of the playoff picture, sitting at No. 7 in the conference. They are 41-20-5 this year with a total of 87 points. 

Boston has a talented team that ranks No. 6 in goals scored against them, No. 8 in power-play percentage and No. 9 in penalty kill percentage. 

The team is led by David Pastrnak who has 68 total points on 38 goals and 30 assists, just two points ahead of Brad Marchand.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
31
2022

New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17987735
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Bruins

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
USATSI_17988090
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Panthers

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates in on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski (31) during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) hugs Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in front of Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) after their game at Barclays Center. The Nets defeated the Pistons 130-123. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17987327
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Pistons

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_16238021
Lacrosse

How to Watch Ohio State at Louisville in Women's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_15880448
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Westchester Knicks

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
MUSKATEERS
College Basketball

How to Watch the NIT Championship: Xavier vs Texas A&M

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy