NHL play on Tuesday includes the Boston Bruins (15-10-2) hosting the New Jersey Devils (12-15-5) at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Bruins sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 32 points and the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference with 29 points.

How to Watch Boston vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: TD Garden

Betting Information for Boston vs. New Jersey

Boston and New Jersey Stats

The Bruins are 23rd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Devils are 25th in goals allowed (3.4).

On average, the Devils post 2.8 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Bruins allow 2.6 (sixth).

In terms of goal differential, Boston is +3 on the season (17th in league).

New Jersey is 24th in the league in goal differential, at -18 (-0.6 per game).

The Devils have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.9% of penalties), and the Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 22.5% of opportunities).

The Devils have scored 13 power-play goals (on 14.6% of opportunities, 30th in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 16 (killing off 80.7% of penalties, 16th in league).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt's nine goals and 20 assists in 32 games for New Jersey add up to 29 total points on the season.

Andreas Johnsson is one of the top contributors for New Jersey with 21 total points (0.6 per game), with nine goals and 12 assists in 33 games.

New Jersey's Dougie Hamilton is among the leaders on the team with 20 total points (seven goals and 13 assists).

Mackenzie Blackwood has played 19 games this season, conceding 53 goals (2.8 per game) with 463 saves (24.4 per game) and an .897 save percentage (40th in the league).

Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, recording 238 saves (23.8 per game) and conceding 26 goals (2.6 per game).

Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Jimmy Vesey: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)

Boston Impact Players

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Brad Marchand, who has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 18:44 per game.

Patrice Bergeron is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) to the team.

David Pastrnak has scored eight goals and added 13 assists through 28 games for Boston.

Jeremy Swayman has allowed 2.1 goals per game this season and is recording 23.6 saves per matchup. His .917 save percentage ranks 17th in the league.

Linus Ullmark has conceded 33 goals (2.5 per game) and racked up 374 saves (28.8 per game) with a .919 save percentage (14th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Karson Kuhlman: Out (COVID-19), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19)

