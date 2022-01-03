Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jan 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) celebrates with defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) and left wing Brad Marchand (63) after scoring an overtime goal against the Buffalo Sabres at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

    Jan 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) celebrates with defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) and left wing Brad Marchand (63) after scoring an overtime goal against the Buffalo Sabres at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

    NHL play on Tuesday includes the Boston Bruins (15-10-2) hosting the New Jersey Devils (12-15-5) at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Bruins sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 32 points and the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference with 29 points.

    How to Watch Boston vs. New Jersey

    Betting Information for Boston vs. New Jersey

    Bruins vs Devils Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    -

    -

    -

    Boston and New Jersey Stats

    • The Bruins are 23rd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Devils are 25th in goals allowed (3.4).
    • On average, the Devils post 2.8 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Bruins allow 2.6 (sixth).
    • In terms of goal differential, Boston is +3 on the season (17th in league).
    • New Jersey is 24th in the league in goal differential, at -18 (-0.6 per game).
    • The Devils have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.9% of penalties), and the Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 22.5% of opportunities).
    • The Devils have scored 13 power-play goals (on 14.6% of opportunities, 30th in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 16 (killing off 80.7% of penalties, 16th in league).

    New Jersey Impact Players

    • Jesper Bratt's nine goals and 20 assists in 32 games for New Jersey add up to 29 total points on the season.
    • Andreas Johnsson is one of the top contributors for New Jersey with 21 total points (0.6 per game), with nine goals and 12 assists in 33 games.
    • New Jersey's Dougie Hamilton is among the leaders on the team with 20 total points (seven goals and 13 assists).
    • Mackenzie Blackwood has played 19 games this season, conceding 53 goals (2.8 per game) with 463 saves (24.4 per game) and an .897 save percentage (40th in the league).
    • Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, recording 238 saves (23.8 per game) and conceding 26 goals (2.6 per game).

    Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Jimmy Vesey: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)

    Boston Impact Players

    • One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Brad Marchand, who has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 18:44 per game.
    • Patrice Bergeron is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) to the team.
    • David Pastrnak has scored eight goals and added 13 assists through 28 games for Boston.
    • Jeremy Swayman has allowed 2.1 goals per game this season and is recording 23.6 saves per matchup. His .917 save percentage ranks 17th in the league.
    • Linus Ullmark has conceded 33 goals (2.5 per game) and racked up 374 saves (28.8 per game) with a .919 save percentage (14th in the league).

    Bruins Injuries: Karson Kuhlman: Out (COVID-19), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save as Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) looks for a rebound during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    19 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates the victory against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Anaheim Ducks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    19 minutes ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck defended by Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    20 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    20 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Rangers vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    21 minutes ago
    Soccer

    Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    51 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) his goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Philadelphia Flyers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy