The New Jersey Devils (10-15-5) square off against the Buffalo Sabres (10-15-5) as a part of Wednesday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Devils rank 12th and the Sabres 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Devils -1.5 6

New Jersey and Buffalo Stats

The Devils score 2.7 goals per game (22nd in league), and the Sabres are conceding 3.4 (24th).

On average, the Sabres post 2.7 goals in a game (22nd in league), and the Devils give up 3.4 (24th).

New Jersey is 25th in the NHL in goal differential, at -20 (-0.7 per game).

Buffalo is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -23 (-0.8 per game).

The Devils have scored 11 power-play goals (31st in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sabres have conceded 15 goals on power-plays (16th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Sabres have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.4% of penalties).

Buffalo Impact Players

Kyle Okposo has scored six goals (0.2 per game) and collected 14 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Buffalo offense with 20 total points (0.7 per game). He takes 2.4 shots per game, shooting 8.5%.

Rasmus Dahlin is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 18 total points (0.6 per game), with six goals and 12 assists in 30 games.

Tage Thompson is a key contributor on offense for Buffalo with 10 goals and eight assists.

Dustin Tokarski has given up 42 goals (3.0 per game) and compiled 391 saves (27.9 per game) with a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Jacob Bryson: Out (COVID-19), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Health Protocols), Colin Miller: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt has been a top contributor on New Jersey this season, with 24 points in 29 games.

Andreas Johnsson is another of New Jersey's offensive options, contributing 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) to the team.

Dougie Hamilton has scored six goals and added 11 assists through 27 games for New Jersey.

In 16 games, Mackenzie Blackwood has conceded 45 goals (2.8 per game) and has recorded 412 saves (25.8 per game).

Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage (35th in the league), and has allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) while racking up 238 saves (23.8 per game).

Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)

