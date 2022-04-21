New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks to make a pass as New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) defends during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Thursday NHL slate includes the New Jersey Devils (27-42-7) hosting the Buffalo Sabres (29-38-11) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Devils sit in 14th place and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

Prudential Center Live Stream on fuboTV

Head-to-head results for New Jersey vs. Buffalo

Date Home Away Result 12/29/2021 Sabres Devils 4-3 NJ 10/23/2021 Devils Sabres 2-1 (F/OT) NJ

New Jersey and Buffalo Stats

On average, the Devils score 3.0 goals in a game (15th in league), and the Sabres allow 3.5 (25th).

The Sabres are 23rd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Devils are 27th in goals allowed (3.6).

In terms of goal differential, New Jersey is -44 on the season (24th in NHL).

Buffalo's goal differential is -59 on the season (26th in the league).

The Sabres have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.9% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 15.6% of opportunities).

The Devils have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.8% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 22% of opportunities).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt is one of New Jersey's top contributors (70 total points), having registered 25 goals and 45 assists.

Nico Hischier is another of New Jersey's most productive contributors through 67 games, with 20 goals and 38 assists.

Jack Hughes has 26 goals and 30 assists for New Jersey.

Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 70 goals (3.29 goals against average) and racked up 593 saves.

Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson's 36 goals and 27 assists in 74 games for Buffalo add up to 63 total points on the season.

Jeff Skinner is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 58 total points (0.8 per game), with 31 goals and 27 assists in 76 games.

Rasmus Dahlin's 11 goals and 39 assists add up to 50 points this season.

Craig Anderson has played 30 games this season, conceding 95 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 819 saves and an .896 save percentage (45th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Cody Eakin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.