New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Thursday NHL slate includes the New Jersey Devils (27-42-7) hosting the Buffalo Sabres (29-38-11) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Devils sit in 14th place and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New Jersey vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Prudential Center
Head-to-head results for New Jersey vs. Buffalo
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
12/29/2021
Sabres
Devils
4-3 NJ
10/23/2021
Devils
Sabres
2-1 (F/OT) NJ
New Jersey and Buffalo Stats
- On average, the Devils score 3.0 goals in a game (15th in league), and the Sabres allow 3.5 (25th).
- The Sabres are 23rd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Devils are 27th in goals allowed (3.6).
- In terms of goal differential, New Jersey is -44 on the season (24th in NHL).
- Buffalo's goal differential is -59 on the season (26th in the league).
- The Sabres have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.9% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 15.6% of opportunities).
- The Devils have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.8% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 22% of opportunities).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt is one of New Jersey's top contributors (70 total points), having registered 25 goals and 45 assists.
- Nico Hischier is another of New Jersey's most productive contributors through 67 games, with 20 goals and 38 assists.
- Jack Hughes has 26 goals and 30 assists for New Jersey.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 70 goals (3.29 goals against average) and racked up 593 saves.
Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson's 36 goals and 27 assists in 74 games for Buffalo add up to 63 total points on the season.
- Jeff Skinner is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 58 total points (0.8 per game), with 31 goals and 27 assists in 76 games.
- Rasmus Dahlin's 11 goals and 39 assists add up to 50 points this season.
- Craig Anderson has played 30 games this season, conceding 95 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 819 saves and an .896 save percentage (45th in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Cody Eakin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
