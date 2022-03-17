New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 15, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes (86) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (36-16-7) and the New Jersey Devils (22-33-5) meet in Calgary, Alberta on March 16, 2022 at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Flames rank second in the Western Conference and the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Scotiabank Saddledome Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Calgary vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Flames -1.5 6

Calgary and New Jersey Stats

The Flames score 3.4 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.5 (26th).

The Devils are scoring 3.0 goals per game (16th in NHL), and the Flames concede 2.4 (second).

Calgary is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +59 (+1.0 per game).

New Jersey has a -30 goal differential on the season, 23rd in the NHL.

The Flames have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 23.3% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties).

The Flames have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (fourth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 30 power-play goals (26th in power-play percentage).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt's 56 points are pivotal for New Jersey. He has put up 19 goals and 37 assists in 55 games.

Jack Hughes has amassed 46 points this season, with 19 goals and 27 assists.

Nico Hischier's 16 goals and 22 assists add up to 38 points this season.

Mackenzie Blackwood has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 593 saves and an .894 save percentage (45th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jonas Siegenthaler: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

Calgary Impact Players

Johnny Gaudreau is Calgary's top contributor with 78 points. He has 26 goals and 52 assists this season.

Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's offensive options, contributing 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) to the team.

Elias Lindholm's season total of 62 points has come from 30 goals and 32 assists.

Jacob Markstrom has conceded 94 goals (2.1 goals against average) and recorded 1206 saves with a .928 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.