New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 15, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes (86) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 15, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes (86) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (36-16-7) and the New Jersey Devils (22-33-5) meet in Calgary, Alberta on March 16, 2022 at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Flames rank second in the Western Conference and the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. New Jersey

Betting Information for Calgary vs. New Jersey

Flames vs Devils Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Flames

-1.5

6

Calgary and New Jersey Stats

  • The Flames score 3.4 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.5 (26th).
  • The Devils are scoring 3.0 goals per game (16th in NHL), and the Flames concede 2.4 (second).
  • Calgary is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +59 (+1.0 per game).
  • New Jersey has a -30 goal differential on the season, 23rd in the NHL.
  • The Flames have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 23.3% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties).
  • The Flames have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (fourth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 30 power-play goals (26th in power-play percentage).

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt's 56 points are pivotal for New Jersey. He has put up 19 goals and 37 assists in 55 games.
  • Jack Hughes has amassed 46 points this season, with 19 goals and 27 assists.
  • Nico Hischier's 16 goals and 22 assists add up to 38 points this season.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 593 saves and an .894 save percentage (45th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jonas Siegenthaler: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

Calgary Impact Players

  • Johnny Gaudreau is Calgary's top contributor with 78 points. He has 26 goals and 52 assists this season.
  • Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's offensive options, contributing 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) to the team.
  • Elias Lindholm's season total of 62 points has come from 30 goals and 32 assists.
  • Jacob Markstrom has conceded 94 goals (2.1 goals against average) and recorded 1206 saves with a .928 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

New Jersey Devils at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17904183
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Flames

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) skates with the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes (86) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17898247
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Kings

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
USATSI_17898185
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Warriors

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots a ball over Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) fouls Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) on a shot during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) on the floor after being fouled by the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy