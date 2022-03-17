New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Calgary Flames (36-16-7) and the New Jersey Devils (22-33-5) meet in Calgary, Alberta on March 16, 2022 at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Flames rank second in the Western Conference and the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Calgary vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Betting Information for Calgary vs. New Jersey
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Flames
-1.5
6
Calgary and New Jersey Stats
- The Flames score 3.4 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.5 (26th).
- The Devils are scoring 3.0 goals per game (16th in NHL), and the Flames concede 2.4 (second).
- Calgary is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +59 (+1.0 per game).
- New Jersey has a -30 goal differential on the season, 23rd in the NHL.
- The Flames have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 23.3% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties).
- The Flames have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (fourth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 30 power-play goals (26th in power-play percentage).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt's 56 points are pivotal for New Jersey. He has put up 19 goals and 37 assists in 55 games.
- Jack Hughes has amassed 46 points this season, with 19 goals and 27 assists.
- Nico Hischier's 16 goals and 22 assists add up to 38 points this season.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 593 saves and an .894 save percentage (45th in the league).
Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jonas Siegenthaler: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)
Calgary Impact Players
- Johnny Gaudreau is Calgary's top contributor with 78 points. He has 26 goals and 52 assists this season.
- Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's offensive options, contributing 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) to the team.
- Elias Lindholm's season total of 62 points has come from 30 goals and 32 assists.
- Jacob Markstrom has conceded 94 goals (2.1 goals against average) and recorded 1206 saves with a .928 save percentage (third-best in the league).
Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)
How To Watch
