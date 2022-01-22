New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saturday NHL schedule features the Carolina Hurricanes (27-8-2) visiting the New Jersey Devils (14-19-5) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes rank third in the Eastern Conference with 56 points and the Devils are 13th in the Eastern Conference with 33 points.
How to Watch New Jersey vs. Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Prudential Center
Betting Information for Carolina vs. New Jersey
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hurricanes
-1.5
6.5
Carolina and New Jersey Stats
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (42 total points), having put up 17 goals and 25 assists.
- Andrei Svechnikov has 13 goals and 19 assists to total 32 points (0.9 per game).
- Teuvo Teravainen has 31 total points for Carolina, with 11 goals and 20 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has a 2.0 goals against average, and 685 saves. His .928 save percentage is second-best in the league.
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Martin Necas: Out (COVID-19), Antti Raanta: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt's 10 goals and 23 assists in 35 games for New Jersey add up to 33 total points on the season.
- Nico Hischier is one of the impact players on offense for New Jersey with 23 total points (0.7 per game), with eight goals and 15 assists in 32 games.
- Andreas Johnsson has posted nine goals on the season, adding 12 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has 593 saves while giving up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .894 save percentage (42nd in the league).
Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Ty Smith: Day To Day (Upper body), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
