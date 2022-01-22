New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) skates with the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Prudential Center.

The Saturday NHL schedule features the Carolina Hurricanes (27-8-2) visiting the New Jersey Devils (14-19-5) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes rank third in the Eastern Conference with 56 points and the Devils are 13th in the Eastern Conference with 33 points.

Carolina and New Jersey Stats

Carolina Impact Players

  • Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (42 total points), having put up 17 goals and 25 assists.
  • Andrei Svechnikov has 13 goals and 19 assists to total 32 points (0.9 per game).
  • Teuvo Teravainen has 31 total points for Carolina, with 11 goals and 20 assists.
  • Frederik Andersen has a 2.0 goals against average, and 685 saves. His .928 save percentage is second-best in the league.

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Martin Necas: Out (COVID-19), Antti Raanta: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt's 10 goals and 23 assists in 35 games for New Jersey add up to 33 total points on the season.
  • Nico Hischier is one of the impact players on offense for New Jersey with 23 total points (0.7 per game), with eight goals and 15 assists in 32 games.
  • Andreas Johnsson has posted nine goals on the season, adding 12 assists.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has 593 saves while giving up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .894 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Ty Smith: Day To Day (Upper body), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

January

22
22
2022

Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
