Jan 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate after a goal by right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes a showdown between the Carolina Hurricanes (28-9-2) and the New Jersey Devils (15-21-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes rank third with 58 points and the Devils are 12th with 35 points in the Eastern Conference.

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: PNC Arena

Carolina and New Jersey Stats

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt's 14 goals and 23 assists in 39 games for New Jersey add up to 37 total points on the season.

Nico Hischier is one of the top contributors for New Jersey with 24 total points (0.7 per game), with eight goals and 16 assists in 36 games.

Andreas Johnsson is a top contributor on offense for New Jersey with 10 goals and 14 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has given up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) and collected 593 saves with an .894 save percentage (44th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Michael McLeod: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's top contributors (44 total points), having collected 19 goals and 25 assists.

Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) to the team.

Anthony DeAngelo has 33 total points for Carolina, with seven goals and 26 assists.

Frederik Andersen has allowed 56 goals (2.06 goals against average) and racked up 711 saves.

Hurricanes Injuries: Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

