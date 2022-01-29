How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes a showdown between the Carolina Hurricanes (28-9-2) and the New Jersey Devils (15-21-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes rank third with 58 points and the Devils are 12th with 35 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Carolina vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: PNC Arena
Betting Information for Carolina vs. New Jersey
Carolina and New Jersey Stats
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt's 14 goals and 23 assists in 39 games for New Jersey add up to 37 total points on the season.
- Nico Hischier is one of the top contributors for New Jersey with 24 total points (0.7 per game), with eight goals and 16 assists in 36 games.
- Andreas Johnsson is a top contributor on offense for New Jersey with 10 goals and 14 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has given up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) and collected 593 saves with an .894 save percentage (44th in the league).
Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Michael McLeod: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's top contributors (44 total points), having collected 19 goals and 25 assists.
- Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) to the team.
- Anthony DeAngelo has 33 total points for Carolina, with seven goals and 26 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has allowed 56 goals (2.06 goals against average) and racked up 711 saves.
Hurricanes Injuries: Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
