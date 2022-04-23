How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Saturday features a matchup in Newark, New Jersey between the Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-8) and New Jersey Devils (27-43-7) at Prudential Center, starting at 12:30 PM ET. The Hurricanes are second and the Devils 14th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New Jersey vs. Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Prudential Center
Head-to-head results for Carolina vs. New Jersey
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
1/29/2022
Hurricanes
Devils
2-1 CAR
1/29/2022
Hurricanes
Devils
2-1 CAR
1/22/2022
Devils
Hurricanes
7-4 NJ
Carolina and New Jersey Stats
- The Hurricanes are 10th in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Devils are 28th on defense (3.6 against).
- On average, the Devils post 3.0 goals in a game (16th in league), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (first).
- In terms of goal differential, Carolina is +69 on the season (fourth in league).
- New Jersey is -47 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the NHL.
- On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 50 goals (on 22.3% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 40 (killing off 79.9% of penalties, 14th in league).
- The Hurricanes have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (first in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (78 total points), having put up 36 goals and 42 assists.
- Andrei Svechnikov has accumulated 68 points (0.9 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 38 assists.
- Teuvo Teravainen has 20 goals and 42 assists for Carolina.
- Frederik Andersen has allowed 111 goals (2.17 goals against average) and racked up 1320 saves.
Hurricanes Injuries: Frederik Andersen: Out (Undisclosed), Jordan Staal: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt's 25 goals and 45 assists in 72 games for New Jersey add up to 70 total points on the season.
- Nico Hischier has posted 58 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 38 assists.
- Jack Hughes has 56 points so far, including 26 goals and 30 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 593 saves and an .894 save percentage.
Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)
