How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt (63) skates against Seattle Kraken forward Riley Sheahan (15) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Saturday features a matchup in Newark, New Jersey between the Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-8) and New Jersey Devils (27-43-7) at Prudential Center, starting at 12:30 PM ET. The Hurricanes are second and the Devils 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

Prudential Center

Head-to-head results for Carolina vs. New Jersey

Date Home Away Result 1/29/2022 Hurricanes Devils 2-1 CAR 1/29/2022 Hurricanes Devils 2-1 CAR 1/22/2022 Devils Hurricanes 7-4 NJ

Carolina and New Jersey Stats

The Hurricanes are 10th in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Devils are 28th on defense (3.6 against).

On average, the Devils post 3.0 goals in a game (16th in league), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (first).

In terms of goal differential, Carolina is +69 on the season (fourth in league).

New Jersey is -47 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the NHL.

On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 50 goals (on 22.3% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 40 (killing off 79.9% of penalties, 14th in league).

The Hurricanes have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (first in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (78 total points), having put up 36 goals and 42 assists.

Andrei Svechnikov has accumulated 68 points (0.9 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 38 assists.

Teuvo Teravainen has 20 goals and 42 assists for Carolina.

Frederik Andersen has allowed 111 goals (2.17 goals against average) and racked up 1320 saves.

Hurricanes Injuries: Frederik Andersen: Out (Undisclosed), Jordan Staal: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt's 25 goals and 45 assists in 72 games for New Jersey add up to 70 total points on the season.

Nico Hischier has posted 58 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 38 assists.

Jack Hughes has 56 points so far, including 26 goals and 30 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 593 saves and an .894 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

