How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Hurricanes (53-20-8) take on the New Jersey Devils (27-44-9) during Thursday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference (114 points), while the Devils are 14th in the Eastern Conference (63 points).
How to Watch Carolina vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Carolina and New Jersey Stats
- The Hurricanes are scoring 3.4 goals per game (ninth in league), and the Devils are conceding 3.6 (29th).
- The Devils are 19th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first defensively (2.4 against).
- Carolina is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +74 (+0.9 per game).
- New Jersey's goal differential is -52 on the season (25th in the league).
- On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 51 goals (on 22.3% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 42 (killing off 79.7% of penalties, 14th in league).
- The Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 34 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt's 71 points are pivotal for New Jersey. He has 25 goals and 46 assists in 74 games.
- Nico Hischier has helped lead the offense for New Jersey this season with 21 goals and 38 assists.
- New Jersey's Jack Hughes is among the leading scorers on the team with 56 total points (26 goals and 30 assists).
- Mackenzie Blackwood has an .892 save percentage, with 622 total saves, giving up 75 goals (3.4 goals against average).
Devils Injuries: P.K. Subban: Day To Day (Illness), Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Tomas Tatar: Day To Day (Illness), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 80 points. He has 37 goals and 43 assists this season.
- Andrei Svechnikov has 30 goals and 39 assists to total 69 points (0.9 per game).
- Teuvo Teravainen's 64 points this season have come via 21 goals and 43 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .922 save percentage (third-best in the league).
Hurricanes Injuries: Frederik Andersen: Out (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
Hurricanes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/23/2022
Devils
W 3-2
Away
-232
4/24/2022
Islanders
W 5-2
Away
-192
4/26/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Away
+101
4/28/2022
Devils
-
Home
-247
Devils Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/23/2022
Hurricanes
L 3-2
Home
+189
4/24/2022
Red Wings
L 3-0
Home
-169
4/26/2022
Senators
L 5-4
Away
+120
4/28/2022
Hurricanes
-
Away
+201
4/29/2022
Red Wings
-
Home
-
Regional restrictions apply.