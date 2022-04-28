Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates with the puck against New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (53-20-8) take on the New Jersey Devils (27-44-9) during Thursday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference (114 points), while the Devils are 14th in the Eastern Conference (63 points).

How to Watch Carolina vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: PNC Arena

Carolina and New Jersey Stats

The Hurricanes are scoring 3.4 goals per game (ninth in league), and the Devils are conceding 3.6 (29th).

The Devils are 19th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first defensively (2.4 against).

Carolina is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +74 (+0.9 per game).

New Jersey's goal differential is -52 on the season (25th in the league).

On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 51 goals (on 22.3% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 42 (killing off 79.7% of penalties, 14th in league).

The Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 34 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt's 71 points are pivotal for New Jersey. He has 25 goals and 46 assists in 74 games.

Nico Hischier has helped lead the offense for New Jersey this season with 21 goals and 38 assists.

New Jersey's Jack Hughes is among the leading scorers on the team with 56 total points (26 goals and 30 assists).

Mackenzie Blackwood has an .892 save percentage, with 622 total saves, giving up 75 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Devils Injuries: P.K. Subban: Day To Day (Illness), Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Tomas Tatar: Day To Day (Illness), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 80 points. He has 37 goals and 43 assists this season.

Andrei Svechnikov has 30 goals and 39 assists to total 69 points (0.9 per game).

Teuvo Teravainen's 64 points this season have come via 21 goals and 43 assists.

Frederik Andersen has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .922 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Frederik Andersen: Out (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Hurricanes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/23/2022 Devils W 3-2 Away -232 4/24/2022 Islanders W 5-2 Away -192 4/26/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away +101 4/28/2022 Devils - Home -247

Devils Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/23/2022 Hurricanes L 3-2 Home +189 4/24/2022 Red Wings L 3-0 Home -169 4/26/2022 Senators L 5-4 Away +120 4/28/2022 Hurricanes - Away +201 4/29/2022 Red Wings - Home -

