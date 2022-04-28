Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates with the puck against New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates with the puck against New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (53-20-8) take on the New Jersey Devils (27-44-9) during Thursday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference (114 points), while the Devils are 14th in the Eastern Conference (63 points).

How to Watch Carolina vs. New Jersey

Carolina and New Jersey Stats

  • The Hurricanes are scoring 3.4 goals per game (ninth in league), and the Devils are conceding 3.6 (29th).
  • The Devils are 19th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first defensively (2.4 against).
  • Carolina is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +74 (+0.9 per game).
  • New Jersey's goal differential is -52 on the season (25th in the league).
  • On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 51 goals (on 22.3% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 42 (killing off 79.7% of penalties, 14th in league).
  • The Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 34 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt's 71 points are pivotal for New Jersey. He has 25 goals and 46 assists in 74 games.
  • Nico Hischier has helped lead the offense for New Jersey this season with 21 goals and 38 assists.
  • New Jersey's Jack Hughes is among the leading scorers on the team with 56 total points (26 goals and 30 assists).
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has an .892 save percentage, with 622 total saves, giving up 75 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Devils Injuries: P.K. Subban: Day To Day (Illness), Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Tomas Tatar: Day To Day (Illness), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

Carolina Impact Players

  • Sebastian Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 80 points. He has 37 goals and 43 assists this season.
  • Andrei Svechnikov has 30 goals and 39 assists to total 69 points (0.9 per game).
  • Teuvo Teravainen's 64 points this season have come via 21 goals and 43 assists.
  • Frederik Andersen has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .922 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Frederik Andersen: Out (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Hurricanes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/23/2022

Devils

W 3-2

Away

-232

4/24/2022

Islanders

W 5-2

Away

-192

4/26/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

+101

4/28/2022

Devils

-

Home

-247

Devils Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/23/2022

Hurricanes

L 3-2

Home

+189

4/24/2022

Red Wings

L 3-0

Home

-169

4/26/2022

Senators

L 5-4

Away

+120

4/28/2022

Hurricanes

-

Away

+201

4/29/2022

Red Wings

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18159375
NHL

How to Watch Flames at Wild

By Brandon Rush6 minutes ago
imago1001908669h
College Baseball

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt in College Baseball

By Alex Barth6 minutes ago
imago1011289483h
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Rutgers at Ohio State in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar6 minutes ago
imago1010971085h (1)
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Olimpia vs. Colón in Canada

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts next to Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal (1) after hitting a double during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts next to Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal (1) after hitting a double during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
USATSI_18159220
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Hurricanes

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
USATSI_18158709
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Bruins

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
USATSI_18158650
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Islanders

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy