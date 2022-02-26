How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chicago Blackhawks (18-26-8) and the New Jersey Devils (18-28-5) hit the ice in Chicago, Illinois on February 25, 2022 at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Blackhawks sit in 14th place in the Western Conference with 44 points and the Devils rank 13th in the Eastern Conference with 41 points.

How to Watch Chicago vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Chicago vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Blackhawks -1.5 6

Chicago and New Jersey Stats

The Blackhawks are scoring 2.4 goals per game (30th in league), and the Devils concede 3.5 (27th).

The Devils put up 3.0 goals per game (151 in 51 games), and the Blackhawks concede 3.4 (174 in 52).

Chicago is 29th in the league in goal differential, at -51 (-1.0 per game).

New Jersey is 23rd in the NHL in goal differential, at -28 (-0.5 per game).

The Blackhawks have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 19.4% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties).

The Blackhawks have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.2% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 18.0% of opportunities).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt drives the offense for New Jersey with 46 points (1.0 per game), with 16 goals and 30 assists in 46 games (playing 16:53 per game).

Nico Hischier is a leading scorer for New Jersey with 33 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 19 assists in 45 games.

Jack Hughes is a top contributor on offense for New Jersey with 14 goals and 19 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 593 saves and an .894 save percentage (45th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

Chicago Impact Players

One of Chicago's top offensive players this season is Patrick Kane, who has scored 48 points in 48 games (13 goals and 35 assists).

Alex DeBrincat is another of Chicago's top contributors through 52 games, with 29 goals and 13 assists.

Seth Jones' 31 points this season have come via three goals and 28 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 103 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 1062 saves with a .912 save percentage (22nd in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Jake McCabe: Day To Day (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

