New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes a showdown between the Colorado Avalanche (40-11-5) and the New Jersey Devils (20-31-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Avalanche sit in first place in the Western Conference with 85 points and the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference with 45 points.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Colorado

Betting Information for Colorado vs. New Jersey

Avalanche vs Devils Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Avalanche

-1.5

6

Colorado and New Jersey Stats

  • The Avalanche are second in the NHL in scoring (3.9 goals per game), and the Devils are 26th on defense (3.5 against).
  • The Devils are 15th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Avalanche are 12th defensively (2.8 against).
  • Colorado is second in the league in goal differential, at +61 (+1.1 per game).
  • New Jersey is -28 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.
  • The Devils have conceded 27 power-play goals (10th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Avalanche have scored 45 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).
  • The Devils have scored 27 power-play goals (on 17.4% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 36 (killing off 77.6% of penalties, 20th in league).

Colorado Impact Players

  • Nazem Kadri is one of Colorado's top contributors (70 total points), having put up 22 goals and 48 assists.
  • Mikko Rantanen has 65 points (1.2 per game), scoring 26 goals and adding 39 assists.
  • Cale Makar has scored 18 goals and added 42 assists through 53 games for Colorado.
  • In 39 games, Darcy Kuemper has conceded 92 goals (2.53 goals against average) and has racked up 1024 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt is one of the top offensive options for New Jersey with 51 points (1.0 per game), with 19 goals and 32 assists in 51 games (playing 16:59 per game).
  • Jack Hughes has helped lead the offense for New Jersey this season with 17 goals and 24 assists.
  • Nico Hischier's 16 goals and 22 assists add up to 38 points this season.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has an .894 save percentage (47th in the league), with 593 total saves, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Devils Injuries: Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Colorado Avalanche at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
