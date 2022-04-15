New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Jersey Devils players celebrate after defeating the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (53-14-6) and the New Jersey Devils (26-41-6) meet in Denver, Colorado on April 14, 2022 at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference (112 points), and the Devils are 14th in the Eastern Conference (58 points).

How to Watch Colorado vs. New Jersey

Colorado and New Jersey Stats

  • The Avalanche put up 3.8 goals per game (280 in 73 games), and the Devils give up 3.7 (267 in 73).
  • The Devils are 16th in the NHL in scoring (3.1 goals per game), and the Avalanche are sixth on defense (2.7 against).
  • Colorado is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +80 (+1.1 per game).
  • New Jersey is 24th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -43.
  • The Avalanche have scored 63 power-play goals (third in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 38 goals on power-plays (14th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Avalanche have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.1% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 16.1% of opportunities).

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt has totaled 23 goals and 45 assists in 68 games for New Jersey, good for 68 points.
  • Nico Hischier has collected 57 points this season, with 20 goals and 37 assists.
  • New Jersey's Jack Hughes is among the leading scorers on the team with 56 total points (26 goals and 30 assists).
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has an .894 save percentage (48th in the league). He has 593 saves, and has given up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

Colorado Impact Players

  • Mikko Rantanen is one of Colorado's top contributors (87 total points), having amassed 35 goals and 52 assists.
  • Nazem Kadri has racked up 83 points (1.3 per game), scoring 26 goals and adding 57 assists.
  • Nathan MacKinnon has scored 29 goals and added 53 assists through 57 games for Colorado.
  • In 51 games, Darcy Kuemper has conceded 115 goals (2.38 goals against average) and has recorded 1440 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Nazem Kadri: Out (Upper-body), Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist)

Avalanche Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/8/2022

Jets

W 5-4

Away

-183

4/9/2022

Oilers

W 2-1

Away

-112

4/13/2022

Kings

W 9-3

Home

-279

4/14/2022

Devils

-

Home

-281

4/16/2022

Hurricanes

-

Home

-

4/18/2022

Capitals

-

Home

-

4/20/2022

Kraken

-

Away

-

Devils Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/7/2022

Canadiens

L 7-4

Home

-160

4/9/2022

Stars

W 3-1

Away

+213

4/12/2022

Coyotes

W 6-2

Away

-153

4/14/2022

Avalanche

-

Away

+225

4/16/2022

Kraken

-

Away

-

4/18/2022

Golden Knights

-

Away

-

4/21/2022

Sabres

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

