New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Avalanche (53-14-6) and the New Jersey Devils (26-41-6) meet in Denver, Colorado on April 14, 2022 at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference (112 points), and the Devils are 14th in the Eastern Conference (58 points).
How to Watch Colorado vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Ball Arena
Colorado and New Jersey Stats
- The Avalanche put up 3.8 goals per game (280 in 73 games), and the Devils give up 3.7 (267 in 73).
- The Devils are 16th in the NHL in scoring (3.1 goals per game), and the Avalanche are sixth on defense (2.7 against).
- Colorado is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +80 (+1.1 per game).
- New Jersey is 24th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -43.
- The Avalanche have scored 63 power-play goals (third in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 38 goals on power-plays (14th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Avalanche have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.1% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 16.1% of opportunities).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt has totaled 23 goals and 45 assists in 68 games for New Jersey, good for 68 points.
- Nico Hischier has collected 57 points this season, with 20 goals and 37 assists.
- New Jersey's Jack Hughes is among the leading scorers on the team with 56 total points (26 goals and 30 assists).
- Mackenzie Blackwood has an .894 save percentage (48th in the league). He has 593 saves, and has given up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average).
Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)
Colorado Impact Players
- Mikko Rantanen is one of Colorado's top contributors (87 total points), having amassed 35 goals and 52 assists.
- Nazem Kadri has racked up 83 points (1.3 per game), scoring 26 goals and adding 57 assists.
- Nathan MacKinnon has scored 29 goals and added 53 assists through 57 games for Colorado.
- In 51 games, Darcy Kuemper has conceded 115 goals (2.38 goals against average) and has recorded 1440 saves.
Avalanche Injuries: Nazem Kadri: Out (Upper-body), Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist)
Avalanche Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/8/2022
Jets
W 5-4
Away
-183
4/9/2022
Oilers
W 2-1
Away
-112
4/13/2022
Kings
W 9-3
Home
-279
4/14/2022
Devils
-
Home
-281
4/16/2022
Hurricanes
-
Home
-
4/18/2022
Capitals
-
Home
-
4/20/2022
Kraken
-
Away
-
Devils Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/7/2022
Canadiens
L 7-4
Home
-160
4/9/2022
Stars
W 3-1
Away
+213
4/12/2022
Coyotes
W 6-2
Away
-153
4/14/2022
Avalanche
-
Away
+225
4/16/2022
Kraken
-
Away
-
4/18/2022
Golden Knights
-
Away
-
4/21/2022
Sabres
-
Home
-
Regional restrictions apply.